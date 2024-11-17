Illinois Basketball Play of the Week: Ben Humrichous' Putback Slam
All offseason, Illinois coach Brad Underwood told practically anyone who would listen about his team's new addition – Evansville transfer forward Ben Humrichous – and his transformative shooting ability.
Although Humrichous has indeed stretched defenses, spotting up often and going 9-for-20 on 3-pointers (45.0 percent) through three games, the effect – though welcome – has fallen short of eye-popping. Instead, here's what caught so many off guard:
Yeah. Who knew?
With Illinois up 28-21 against Oakland with less than six minutes left in the first half last Wednesday, Illini guard Kylan Boswell took a swing pass from Will Riley in the left corner and slid up to the wing on a single inconsequential dribble.
Or so it seemed. Oakland defender Allen Mukeba appeared to be lulled to sleep for just a moment, so Boswell, finding he had enough space to comfortably get off his shot, let it fly.
Humrichous, spotting up in the opposite corner and no doubt understanding the difficulties of defensive rebounding out of Oakland’s zone (especially from the weak side), crashed the offensive glass, timing his move with the start of Boswell's shooting motion.
On a "perfect miss" from Boswell that hit front rim and bounced softly off the backboard, Humrichous leapt, snatched the ball in midair and threw it down all in one motion for a thunderous putback jam.
It was so impressive, we have to give you one more look – this time in slow motion. And be sure to notice Humrichous' big smile afterward:
Maybe it's unfair to expect regular highlight-reel dunks from a spot-up shooter, but Humrichous is already consistently showcasing more to his game than may have been expected – including athleticism on the offensive glass – thus far as an Illini.
The Illini will need the 6-foot-9 Humrichous to pack both his hot hand and his best hops for the trip to Birmingham, Alabama, later this week to face one of college basketball's biggest, most athletic (and now orneriest) teams in No. 2 Alabama on Wednesday.