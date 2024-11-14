Illini now

WATCH: Illinois G Dra Gibbs-Lawhorn Steals and Slams vs. Oakland

The electric sophomore guard has helped the Illini build a 36-29 halftime lead over the Golden Grizzlies

Jackson Langendorf

Mar 21, 2024; Omaha, NE, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini guard Dra Gibbs-Lawhorn (2) reacts in the first half against the Morehead State Eagles during the first round of the NCAA Tournament at CHI Health Center Omaha. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-Imagn Images
Much of the conversation around Illinois’ backcourt situation in the offseason surrounded transfer guard Kylan Boswell and international prospect Kasparas Jakucionis, with sophomore guard Dra Gibbs-Lawhorn – the rare Illini returner – seemingly slipping under the radar.

In Illinois' first two wins of the season, Gibbs-Lawhorn reminded the college basketball world of what he has to offer. 

Coming off the bench and averaging 11.5 points, Gibbs-Lawhorn is knocking down 2.0 threes per game and bringing an elite on-ball presence on the other end.

Showcasing his ability on both sides of the ball early on against Oakland, Gibbs-Lawhorn undercut a hand-off between Grizzlies big man Cooper Craggs and guard Jaylen Jones and turned his defense into offense. 

After Jones passed to Craggs along the right wing and circled behind him for the pitchback, Gibbs-Lawhorn, anticipating the pass to Jones, jumped it and found his path to the rim – and an impressive highlight – unimpeded:

Although standing just 6-foot-1, Gibbs-Lawhorn makes up for a lack of size with tenacity, skill and an explosive vertical leap. In addition to the dunk, he added three offensive rebounds in the first half, one of which he put back for a bucket.

And according to one preseason conversation with Illini forward Carey Booth, Gibbs-Lawhorn is in the debate for Illinois' best dunker.

Booth's assessment: “I’d probably say in terms of style, it’s probably Dra.”

While Gibbs-Lawhorn’s steal and slam extended Illinois’ lead to 22-9, Oakland quickly responded with a 10-0 run and has stayed within striking distance all half as Illinois carried a surprisingly narrow 36-29 lead into the break.

Published
Jackson Langendorf
JACKSON LANGENDORF

Jackson is a University of Illinois student, an aspiring statistician and longtime follower of Illini athletics.

