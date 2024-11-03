Illinois Basketball 2024-2025 Scouting Reports: Will Riley
Every day over the two weeks leading up to Illinois' Nov. 4 regular-season opener at Champaign's State Farm Center, Illinois on SI will share a scouting report highlighting each Illini player listed on the team's official roster. Today, in the 12th of 14, we shine a light on forward Will Riley.
Where he's from
Riley is from Kitchener, Ontario, which may sound about a million miles from Champaign – but the far-southern Canadian town situated just outside Toronto is actually closer to an eight-hour drive from Illinois' campus. Originally a Class of 2025 recruit, Riley spent the past two years at the Phelps School in Malvern, Pennsylvania, and reclassified to 2024 before signing with Illinois in June.
What he's done
In addition to leading Phelps to a runner-up finish in the Pennsylvania Independent Schools Athletic Association (PAISAA) Tournament while toying with the Lions' competition (26.5 points, 6.0 rebounds and 4.1 assists per game last season), Riley dominated the Nike Elite Youth Basketball League (EYBL) and the Basketball Without Borders Global Camp (where he was named MVP) during the NBA's 2024 All-Star Weekend.
How he helps
Above and beyond his abilities, Riley was a major recruiting coup for Illini coach Brad Underwood – a top-10 recruit in the Class of 2025 and the highest-rated recruit Illinois has landed during the internet era. He passed up a reported 17 other offers from power-conference programs, which actually holds some weight for future recruiting efforts. On the floor, Riley has an elite package of guard skills in a forward's frame, with almost limitless offensive upside.
What they're saying
Underwood is over the moon about the shooting, ball-handling and playmaking dynamics Riley brings to the Illini, and has moved him around lineups and positions – including on and off the ball – to learn more about what he has in him. Fellow freshman guard Kasparas Jakucionis appears to be Illinois' point guard of the present ... but who knows? "There's been a lot of days we haven't put he and KJ together," Underwood said of Riley on Illinois' media day. "We've put them opposite each other and let them compete. And the reality is, they may play together a lot. It's time to put five out there and start looking at different combinations and matchups."
What we expect
Riley's future as an Illini depends a lot on his outlook. How much does he care about college ball? The NBA is quite obviously a goal, but is Champaign a way station on that journey or a place to build a foundation? Riley's defense (like most freshmen) needs a lot of work, as does his thin, 18-year-old frame.
To that end, Riley says he has put on 15 pounds since arriving on campus, and the fact that Underwood sees him as a posible lead guard – not just a player whose scoring proclivities need to be accommodated on offense – is a great sign. Riley didn't start in the Ole Miss exhibition, but he knocked down 2 of 4 from behind the arc and showed flashes of being not just a spark plug but a turbocharged straight-eight engine. If he can begin unlocking his potential while also complementing the other outstanding talent on Illinois' roster, Riley – and the Illini – have big things indeed in their future.