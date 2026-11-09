Illinois Basketball Pursuing High-Upside Lithuanian Forward Ignas Stombergas

Interestingly, Illinois didn’t technically add any international players this past offseason. Brad Underwood and his staff loaded up on 2026 recruits who played their high school hoops in the U.S., and then added Providence transfer Stefan Vaaks (who is originally from Estonia).

But the Illini have shown zero signs of shying away from overseas prospects – and, given their success in that endeavor, that’s probably a wise move. The latest target appears to be Lithuanian forward Ignas Stombergas, who was in Champaign for Illinois’ win over Penn .

Ignas Stombergas scouting report

At 6-foot-10, Stombergas’ fluidity is absurd. He’s a superb rim runner in transition, but he can also push the pace himself as a ball-handler. His vertical explosion pays dividends on both sides of the floor.

Stombergas can finish above the rim in the half court or on the fastbreak, and he’s an impact shot deterrer on the other side of the floor. He’s an excellent on-ball defender who uses his mobility, length and athleticism to keep offensive players in front and then block any angles to the rim – or attempted shots – if they manage to get a step on him.

Ignas Stombergas was one of the best players in attendance at the FIBA U18 EuroBasket. The 6’9” center from Lithuania finished top ten in points, rebounds, and blocks



16.3 PPG

8.6 RPG

2.6 BPG

1.7 APG

1.1 SPG

68.8% FG pic.twitter.com/AAl2eRaTWd — Baseline Drift (@BaselineDrift) August 3, 2026

Offensively, Stombergas is quite skilled. He can break off a Eurostep in transition. He can spin back to his left and finish. Stombergas is creative and has touch with both hands. He’s also a top-notch rebounder – especially on the offensive glass (4.3 offensive boards in FIBA U18 EuroBasket).

His jumper needs work, though. Stombergas’ stroke leaves quite a bit to be desired, and he shot a discouraging 53.2 percent from the free-throw line (47 attempts) in seven games of the FIBA U18 EuroBasket.

How would Ignas Stombergas fit at Illinois?

Apr 4, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini head coach Brad Underwood reacts after a play against the UConn Huskies during the first half of a semifinal of the Final Four of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It all comes down to Stombergas’ progress as a shooter. Even without a jumper, though, there is a route for him to offer great value in an Illini frontcourt that appears poised to be decimated by expiring eligibility and the 2027 NBA Draft.

Stombergas, with his athletic traits and deep offensive bag, can thrive in the open floor and even as a rim attacker in the half court. He’ll be an immediate plus on the boards and on defense.

But he’ll be fairly one-dimensional on offense without a legitimate shot. We have seen the Illini offense continue to thrive even with a non-shooter on the floor in Jason Jakstys – who, for his part, is an excellent connector – so it isn’t impossible for Stombergas to earn minutes (and produce) in Champaign without a shot.

And considering the value he can offer aside from offense – rebounding and defense – he may be able to demand minutes even with an interior- and slashing-oriented game. If he makes even mild improvements to his jumper, though, Stombergas would have a chance to become a star at the college level in due time.