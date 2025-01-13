3 Big Questions for Illinois Basketball vs. Indiana
No. 19 Illinois (12-4, 4-2 Big Ten) takes on Indiana (13-4, 4-2 Big Ten) in Bloomington on Tuesday night (6 p.m. CT, Peacock) in a battle of 4-2 conference foes.
With the Illini coming off a puzzling loss – 82-72 to USC at home on Saturday – and the Hoosiers essentially in the same boat (they got run out of Iowa City by the Hawkeyes, 85-60, on Saturday), each squad is seeking to get back on the right side of the win column and avoid a legitimate losing streak.
In the inaugural season of the 18-team Big Ten, Tuesday’s meeting will be the only one between Illinois and Indiana, barring a conference tournament matchup.
So with bragging rights between the border rivals on the line, here are three key questions going into Illinois-Indiana:
Will Illinois bounce back on the glass?
On Saturday, for just the second time all season, the Illini lost the rebounding battle. After entering the game ranked first in the nation in both rebounds per game and rebounding margin, Illinois was bested on the glass. The result might not otherwise have been cause for alarm, but it came against an undersized USC team that entered the game with a negative rebounding margin – and appeared to be tied to Illinois' focus and effort as much as anything else. If the Illini are outworked and out-hustled by the Hoosiers, the final outcome figures to be similarly disappointing.
When will the Illini start getting back to the free-throw line?
After living at the line and earning 22 or more free throws in six out of its previous seven games, Illinois hasn’t reached that number from the charity stripe in the past four games (including just 11 against Oregon). Against an Indiana squad that avoids sending opponents to the line (11.3 per game), the Illini need to make attacking the rim and getting the ball inside a top priority. Center Tomislav Ivisic, who had nine free-throw attempts in his first game, has had just six in his past eight games – an almost inexcusable number for a 7-footer. Illini coach Brad Underwood should waste no time reorienting the offense to emphasize creating more (and better) opportunities for his big man.
Can Illinois tamp down Indiana's three-point shooting?
Facing the three-headed monster of former Illini Luke Goode (37.3 percent on threes), Mackenzie Mgbako (37.8 percent) and Tre Galloway (38.6 percent), Illinois' perimeter defense will be put to the ultimate test. The Hoosiers' ability to create for one another (16.6 assists per game) and willingness to make the extra pass are trouble for most defenses, but the Illini (who hold opponents to 28.1 percent on threes – No. 12 in the NCAA) specialize in forcing opposing shooters to settle on tough twos.