Illinois Basketball Report Card: Grades vs. USC (Game 16)
Illinois (12-4, 4-2 Big Ten) has been far from perfect this season, but even amid shooting inconsistencies, the learning curve of a young roster and adjustments necessary due to the absence of injured point guard Kasparas Jakucionis, the Illini have routinely had their exemplary effort to carry them through the tough times.
But even that much eluded them Saturday against USC, which hung an 82-72 upset on Illinois at the State Farm Center in Champaign. As coach Brad Underwood succinctly described it in the postgame press conference, the result was "ugly." But forget style points. Even substance was in short supply for the Illini against the Trojans, as reflected in their individual grades against USC.
Ben Humrichous: B
After finally upshifting against Penn State, Humrichous kept his foot on the gas against USC – and mostly avoided spinning out. He had a team-high 15 points on 6-for-11 shooting (and 3-for-8 on threes), plus five rebounds. But the Illini were dinged a bit by his defense and turnovers (three), although it was encouraging to watch Humrichous start both halves with a concerted effort to establish himself inside.
Dra Gibbs-Lawhorn: B
Getting more opportunities while Jakucionis is out, Gibbs-Lawhorn played a season-high 30 minutes against the Trojans – and generally made them worth it. He had 11 points, two threes and two rebounds, and the pressure he puts on opponents in transition continued Saturday. But he also gives something away against bigger guards, which USC had in spades.
Kylan Boswell: B-
Boswell spent the whole of his 34 minutes on the floor Saturday putting his fingerprints on the game – for better and worse. He had 10 points (6-for-7 on free throws), eight rebounds, six assists and five steals. But Boswell's shot wasn't falling, especially from distance (0-for-5), and he wasn't able to help slow Trojans guard Desmond Claude (31 points).
Jake Davis: B-
On the one hand, Davis did his job – he gave solid minutes off the bench (nine points and three rebounds in 15 minutes), but he is a target on defense, and the Trojans had the quality scoring depth to take turns making a run at Davis on a day when the help wasn't there from the Illini D.
Tre White: C
If Illinois has one player best-suited to match up with Claude on defense, it is White – but he wasn't that guy Saturday. The 6-foot-6 Claude had his way on drives and other opportunities in the pain, and White (11 points on 3-for-12 shooting) wasn't able to do enough to make up the difference on the other end.
Morez Johnson Jr.: C
Johnson was again a monster on the glass (eight rebounds in 20 minutes), but he was a non-factor on offense (two points on 0-for-2 shooting from the field) and was uncharacteristically absent or late too often with rotational help inside. The Illini had more pressing problems than Johnson against USC, but he wasn't a big enough part of the solution, either.
Will Riley: C
Riley's grade hinges mostly on his 0-for-3 three-point shooting and uneven defense, but he also showed clear signs of progress against the Trojans. He showed more patience with the ball and selectivity in his shot, and his passing was a real plus. A breakthrough may be near.
Tomislav Ivisic: Incomplete
Ivisic shares some blame here – his shooting touch has been clunky of late, and he has often appeared listless – but Underwood (rightly) took his share of responsibility for simply playing his big man too little against USC. Ivisic finished with just seven points, three rebounds, an assist and a block – but that's actually solid production for just a 17-minute stint. Underwood compared Ivisic to Jakucionis, calling him "a connector," but he isn't connecting much (or gaining confidence) by playing roughly half as much as he should be.