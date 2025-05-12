Illini now

Illinois Basketball Reaches Out to Veteran Big Ten Transfer

The Illini have been in touch with Penn State transfer Puff Johnson - an experienced 6-foot-8 guard

Jackson Langendorf

Dec 5, 2024; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions guard/forward Puff Johnson (5) dribbles the ball as Purdue Boilermakers forward Trey Kaufman-Renn (4) defends during the first half at Bryce Jordan Center. Penn State defeated Purdue 81-70. Mandatory Credit: Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images / Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images
Even after landing star wing transfer Andrej Stojakovic from Cal, coach Brad Underwood and Illinois haven’t finished their business with the portal. 

Although the Illini have recently returned graduate forward Ben Humrichous – after eligibility concerns – and brought in high school recruit Blake Fagbemi, they haven’t made any noise in the transfer portal since Stojakovic’s signing.

But, according to Pete Nakos of On3, Illinois isn’t done yet, as Underwood and his staff have stayed active, recently reaching out to Penn State transfer guard Puff Johnson.

Johnson averaged a career-high 10.2 points on 54.3 percent from the field, last season. With excellent size from the guard position (6-foot-8), Johnson was able to wrangle in 4.4 rebounds per game and was solid on the defensive end with 1.4 steals per outing.

He originally tipped off his collegiate career at North Carolina – where he spent three seasons – before transferring to Penn State for his past two. 

With five years of college basketball under his belt - although two weren’t full seasons - Johnson offers experience in spades. The Illini are in desperate need of veterans going into 2025.

A solid three-point shooter, Johnson knocked down 0.8 triples per game, but on just 30.2 percent from long range, although he connected on 33.3 percent the season prior. 

Johnson could theoretically put the finishing touches on Underwood’s lineup, and play a meaningful role off the bench as a two-way threat that bolsters the wing rotation.

Jackson Langendorf
