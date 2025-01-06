Illinois Basketball Rockets Up the Rankings in AP Top 25 Poll
Illinois (11-3, 3-1 Big Ten) was rewarded for its efforts in back-to-back road wins against No. 9 Oregon and Washington last week in the form of a nine-spot leap, to No. 13, in Monday's AP poll.
Illinois, the highest-ranked of six Big Ten teams to begin the New Year in the poll, has returned to Champaign to host consecutive games against unranked Penn State on Wednesday (9 p.m. ET, on Big Ten Network) and Pac-12-turned-Big Ten counterpart USC on Saturday (noon ET, on BTN).
Illini coach Brad Underwood was pleased with his team's efforts in Eugene and Seattle, especially factoring in a hostile environment where Illinois had to fend off a late Washington rally on Sunday.
To be fair, Alaska Airlines Arena wasn't entirely antagonistic, as an estimated "fourth, fifth of the arena," according to Underwood, was clad in orange and blue.
"We've got the best fans in the country," Underwood said following the win. "Just proves we don't have to be in Vegas or New York City to put thousands of people in the stands. That's why I love being their ball coach."
Although Oregon was able to salvage its week against Maryland, the loss to Illinois dropped the Ducks six spots after the first blemish to its record since Dec. 4.
Indiana (6), Maryland (7), Wisconsin (31) and Nebraska (62) all received votes this week but missed the cut.
AP Top 25: 1. Tennessee, 2. Auburn, 3. Iowa State, 4. Duke, 5. Alabama, 6. Kentucky, 7. Marquette, 8. Florida, 9. UConn, 10. Texas A&M, 11. Kansas, 12. Houston, 13. Illinois, 14. Mississippi State, 15. Oregon, 16. Michigan State, 17. Oklahoma, 18. Gonzaga, 19. Memphis, 20. Purdue, 21. West Virginia, 22. UCLA, 23. Ole Miss, 24. Michigan, 25. Utah State.