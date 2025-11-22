Three Key Stats From Illinois Basketball's Blowout Win Over Long Island
Illinois got exactly what it needed on Saturday afternoon – a clean, decisive rebound from the Alabama loss. After a tense, high-level battle against the Crimson Tide in Chicago earlier in the week, a matchup against Long Island University offered a chance for the Illini to breathe, regroup and get back to playing their brand of basketball.
From the opening tip, Illinois looked sharper and far more disciplined on both ends of the floor. Several rotation players who have been working their way back from injury finally began to find their rhythm, and the entire group – despite some sloppiness here and there – showed signs of everyone beginning to row in the same direction.
Even on what was less than their best shooting night, the Illini imposed their will from start to finish, overwhelming LIU with physicality, depth and defensive pressure. It was the kind of performance that settles a team and reminds everyone of Illinois' overwhelming physical talent.
Here are the three numbers that best tell the story of the 98-58 win over LIU:
1. 73.3 percent from the free-throw line
After shooting just 59.1 percent (13-for-22) at the line and missing nine crucial free throws against Alabama, Illinois desperately needed a steadier performance in that area. The Illini delivered, finishing 11-for-15 at the stripe (73.3 percent). It’s not elite, but it’s absolutely progress – and exactly what head coach Brad Underwood wanted to see after the Illini's shooting at the line helped cost them a marquee win in Chicago.
This team relies heavily on guard attacks and downhill pressure, so getting to the line will be a major part of the offense all season. Converting those chances is one of the simplest ways for the Illini to raise their scoring floor and close out games. Saturday was a meaningful step forward.
2. A 40-22 rebounding advantage
The most lopsided stat of the night came on the glass. Illinois dominated the rebounding battle 40-22, overwhelming LIU with size, length and physicality. Beyond pure talent, though, this was an energy and effort game. The Illini boxed out, smothered the paint and created a steady stream of second-chance opportunities.
With Mihailo Petrovic, Tomislav Ivisic and Brandon Lee still working into form, this was the big-man performance Illinois needed. If the Illini consistently win the glass like this, they’re going to be a problem once Big Ten play ramps up.
3. Only five made threes
Illinois finished 5-for-16 from three – far from its usual perimeter output – but still cruised past the 90-point mark. That’s a sign of a mature, adaptable offense. Instead of settling, Illinois attacked the rim, pushed in transition and generated efficient looks inside the arc.
Putting up that many points with so few made threes shows how versatile this team can be. The Illini don’t need to rely on a barrage of outside shooting to control a game. On a night when the perimeter shots didn’t fall, the Illini found other ways to score – and found them with ease.