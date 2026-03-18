Former Illinois Target Plans to Enter Transfer Portal Again – Time to Reconnect?

Finally, the best part of the college basketball calendar year has arrived:



Transfer-portal season!



OK, not quite. First, we have that boring old NCAA Tournament thing to get through, and then the portal will technically open on April 7. But who really pays attention to trivialities like official NCAA dates?

With the 2025-26 season having already wrapped up for teams that aren't competing in postseason competition, a handful of players have announced their intent to enter the transfer portal – one of them being Xavier guard All Wright. (On3’s Joe Tipton reported the news on Tuesday.)

NEWS: Xavier guard All Wright plans to enter the @TransferPortal, per his agent @DanielPoneman of @WEAVE.⁰⁰The 6-3 sophomore averaged 7.5 PPG this season, while shooting 42% from 3. Scored 19 points against Marquette, 17 against Georgia, and 14 against UConn.… pic.twitter.com/fbA33gyZ5X — Joe Tipton (@JoeTipton) March 17, 2026

Former Illinois target All Wright re-enters transfer portal

Mar 11, 2026; New York, NY, USA; Xavier Musketeers guard All Wright (3) drives to the basket against Marquette Golden Eagles guard Tre Norman (5) during the first half at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | Brad Penner-Imagn Images

After starting off his career in 2024-25 at Valparaiso and earning Rookie of the Year honors in the Missouri Valley Conference, Wright elected to climb the ranks to high-major hoops and settled on Xavier as his destination.

But prior to his commitment to the Musketeers, Wright was in contact with Illinois (also per Tipton). Ultimately, he wound up at Xavier, though, where he proved himself in the Big East, scoring 7.5 points while dishing out 2.0 assists in 22.2 minutes per game.

Most importantly (as far as Illinois is concerned), the 6-foot-3 guard made it abundantly clear that his shooting stroke translates to all levels of college hoops, as he knocked down 42.2 percent of his attempts from long range (1.2 per game) in the 2025-26 season.

For now, the Illini are focused on the task at hand – a deep NCAA Tournament run this year – but it’s never too early to look ahead. And that begs the question: Should Illinois pursue Wright again?

Should Illinois reach out to All Wright?

Mar 12, 2026; New York, NY, USA; Xavier Musketeers guard All Wright (3) drives to the basket against Connecticut Huskies guard Solo Ball (1) during the first half at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | Brad Penner-Imagn Images

After his one-year stint at Xavier, there’s no questioning Wright’s ability to make an impact at the high-major level. His shooting percentage from deep, not to mention from the free-throw line (84.1 percent), and low turnover rate (0.6 per game) are all thoroughly encouraging numbers that point to a high-floor role player.

It’s impossible to predict how the Illini roster will look a few months from now, but Kylan Boswell will be out of eligibility once Illinois' tournament ends and Keaton Wagler is very likely off to the next level, leaving a pair of gaping holes in the backcourt.

Although Wright may not be the guard of Illinois’ future, he could provide ample depth and experience – the latter of which has become extremely important in today’s era of college hoops.

At the bare minimum, the Illini figure to at least take a look at Wright, and it wouldn’t be a shock to see them make contact again. For now, though, all efforts must be channeled towards the present-day goal: a national title.