Former Illini Star Terrence Shannon Jr. Explodes for G League Career High
Terrence Shannon Jr. is many things, but what he is not – as has now been proven time and again – is a G League-level talent.
The league, and its defenders, learned that again on Thursday when Shannon – back again playing for the G League Iowa Wolves – exploded for a career-high 47 points on 17-for-28 shooting from the field, including 4-for-7 from three, in a 133-124 loss to the Salt Lake City Stars.
Shannon, who had a short stint in Iowa earlier this season, was reassigned by the NBA Minnesota Timberwolves to the club’s G League affiliate again on Wednesday. And just like every other time he was sent down, he quickly reminded everyone why he never should’ve been.
Although Shannon's production against the Stars – which included five rebounds and two steals – wasn't enough to deliver the Wolves a win, it was further evidence that the former Illinois All-American is a big fish in a small pond whenever he checks into a G League game.
A dynamic scorer, Shannon poured in points from all three levels. He knocked down threes off the catch and off the dribble, and operated deftly in the midrange – including a difficult step-back and a silky floater.
And as usual, the 6-foot-6, 215-pound Shannon was virtually unstoppable attacking the basket. Against Salt Lake City, he showcased a variety of one-legged finishes. Whether it was a Euro step, pull-over or a simple bump-and-finish, Shannon got to the rack and converted with astonishing ease.
Now averaging a ridiculous 37.7 points per game in his three-game G League career (on 50-40-90 shooting splits), Shannon can continue destroying competition in the NBA's minor league, but he has already more than proven he belongs on the biggest stage.
But Timberwolves coach Chris Finch continues to maintain a tight rotation, typically going only eight deep – even as Shannon has shown strong potential in short minutes in Minnesota. Because Shannon plays behind star guard Anthony Edwards, veteran Mike Conley and a pair of proven NBA players in Donte DiVincenzo and Nickeil Alexander-Walker, there is little more for him to do now than produce in whatever professional environment he inhabits, stay patient for an opportunity and capitalize when the time comes.