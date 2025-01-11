3 Big Questions for Illinois Basketball vs. USC
No. 13 Illinois (12-3, 4-1 Big Ten) welcomes USC (9-6, 1-3 Big Ten) to the State Farm Center in Champaign, Illinois, at an awkward time for the teams' first-ever conference matchup on Saturday (11 a.m. CT, on BTN).
Life for the Illini couldn't be much better at the moment. Currently on a five-game winning streak, with three of those victories coming by more than 30 points, they are playing high-level defense and seeing more shots (finally) start to drop. All that's missing, for the moment, is freshman point guard Kasparas Jakucionis, whose absence (strained left forearm) Wednesday nevertheless didn't prevent Illinois from blasting Penn State.
Meanwhile, the Trojans are on a two-game skid, having fallen at home to Michigan before coming up short at Indiana. Of far greater import, though, is the devastation caused in nearby Los Angeles communities that they temporarily leave behind.
Some of the questions surrounding this matchup may take a slightly different form than usual, but there are three that have our attention – and that we think deserve yours:
Can Tomislav Ivisic get back into rhythm?
Forward Ben Humrichous, who recently had been the biggest question mark in Illinois' lineup, has finally found his jumper (10-for-21 on threes over his past three games). He has even found other ways to contribute (5.7 rebounds per game and effective defense over the same stretch). The Illini were only in need of a fully functional Humrichous to start really humming.
At the same time, though, Ivisic has shown signs of slippage. Although he hasn't remained a net plus (especially on defense), the Illini big man has recently turned in offensive numbers that are a far cry from his early-season production. Forget his 23-point performance in the blowout win over Chicago State for a moment, and Ivisic is averaging just 7.5 points over his past six games. That's roughly half his scoring output to start off the season. Perhaps a matchup against a smaller USC squad will be just what he needs to get back on track.
Can Illinois slow another slick offensive machine?
USC’s 75.7 points per game may not jump off the stat sheet, but the Trojans' stellar shooting from the field (47.0 percent), solid numbers from three (33.2 percent), scoring depth (six players averaging at least 9.3 points), and passing ability (16.0 assists per game) make it abundantly clear that they will be no pushovers on that end. In particular, it will be interesting to learn how the stifling Illini defense holds up against a balanced, versatile group of scorers with no go-to option around which to design a game plan.
How might the Los Angeles fires affect the Trojans?
Multiple blazes across the Los Angeles area in recent days have cost lives, thousands of homes, tens of thousands of acres in land and billions upon billions of dollars in damage. Although the USC campus is untouched and relatively safe, seven USC players hail from various places in and around the city. Two of them went to high school in areas currently under plumes of smoke from the Palisades and Hurst fires that continue to burn. Trojans coaches and staff, and their families, make their permanent homes around L.A.
Perhaps, as the fires back home are gradually brought under control, a trip to the Midwest and 40 minutes of relatively unimportant basketball will provide an escape of sorts for the Trojans – and may even inspire them in ways that can only be imagined. But to say that USC will be playing Saturday's game under adverse circumstances would be an understatement of epic proportions.