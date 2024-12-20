3 Big Questions for Illinois Basketball vs. Missouri
After an up-and-down but largely encouraging last week for Illinois (7-3, 1-1 Big Ten) that involved a Top 25 win over Wisconsin and a nail-biting last-second loss to No. 1 Tennessee, the Illini are set to take on Missouri (10-1, 0-0 SEC) in St. Louis for the annual Braggin’ Rights game.
In yet another massive resume-building opportunity for the Illini, they’ll get the chance to take down an excellent SEC team – and while they’re at it, maybe quiet down the incessant praise for the conference.
Per usual, we have a few questions that can help determine whether Illinois is up to the task:
Can Illinois handle Missouri’s pressure?
On Sunday, the Illini will take on a relentless defensive attack from a Missouri squad that forces 16.3 turnovers per game (20th in the country). Handsy, aggressive and swarming, the Tigers have flustered every team they have played en route to a 10-1 start. In its marquee win, Mizzou forced then-No. 1 Kansas into 22 turnovers and held the Jayhawks to just 67 points. And with Illinois known for its loosey-goosey ball protection (especially lead guard Kasparas Jakucionis, who has 20 turnovers in the past four games), there may be trouble on the horizon for the Illini.
Will the Illini be able to force the Tigers into tough shots?
Missouri currently ranks second in the nation in field-goal percentage (52.0 percent), a number that has certainly been inflated by a lighter non-conference schedule. Yet many of the top Power 4 teams have taken a similar route, and few of them generate as many quality looks as the Tigers routinely do. Fortunately for the Illini, who hold opponents to just 36.9 percent shooting from the field (seventh in the country), they should have the size, athletes and system to force the uber-efficient Missouri offense into tougher shots.
Does Illinois dominate the glass?
After losing the rebounding battle for the first time this season, against Tennessee last Saturday, the Illini are well-positioned to get back on the right side of that column against Missouri. In both of their high-major contests, the Tigers were outrebounded by at least 10 and gave up double-digit offensive rebounds. With Illinois still ranked first in the country in rebounding (45.6 per game), the rebounding margin should go back to being a lopsided one by game's end Sunday. As for whether or not Illinois finds ways to capitalize on its extra possessions by converting those boards into points? That remains to be seen. But if the Illini prove capable, they'll leave St. Louis with a year's worth of Braggin’ Rights.