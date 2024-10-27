Illinois Basketball: What to Watch in Sunday's Ole Miss Exhibition
Illinois' first semi-official basketball action of the 2024-25 season – Sunday's exhibition game against Ole Miss in Oxford, Mississippi (11 a.m. CT, SEC Network and ESPN+) – comes on the heels of Saturday's colossal letdown on the part of the previously charmed Illini football squad. It's going to feel a bit like opening your gifts on Christmas morning after having your car stolen the night before.
Nonetheless, a talent-laden team of 10 newcomers that all but swapped out an Elite Eight outfit from a season ago has created buzz in Champaign that will at last be turned into something tangible on the court Sunday morning. With plenty to finally see with our own eyes, the trick will be deciding what to believe from an October exhibition showcase.
Here's a quick guide advising where to train your sights when the Illini visit the Rebels:
Lineup combinations
Just a few weeks ago, Illini coach Brad Underwood noted that he was still very much in the process of tinkering with different lineups and learning who plays well together. That's probably going to take at least a few more weeks, if not months, given that Underwood is still learning who can really play on a club with so many newbies.
Don't read too much into who plays big minutes (or perhaps even who starts) Sunday. Keep an eye on player pairings that click and Illinois' energy levels – especially on defense – when certain guys team up. We'll likely see more of them as the Illini enter the teeth of their schedule.
Ty Rodgers' stroke
No one likes talking about it, but Rodgers' shooting has the potential to unlock something special in this team – or cap its ceiling. As the sole Illini holdover with significant experience (38 starts, 22.8 minutes per game), Rodgers has the kind of Big Ten battle scars and a presence that commands respect.
It won't mean as much if he's not on the floor, though, and he will be far less playable this year if he can't significantly boost last season's 58.5 percent free-throw shooting and nonexistent 3-point range (zero attempts). We won't learn much from a single game, but consider it a good sign if Rodgers is at least comfortable enough to let a few perimeter jumpers fly against Ole Miss.
Defensive cohesion
Another point of emphasis for Underwood – one that should come as no secret to anyone paying attention. The Illini are stacked with individual offensive talent, and with the right tools, they'll have the luxury of keeping things simple and pairing off in pick-and-roll or just turning guys loose to find their own shots.
But defense takes a village, and villagers usually need time to figure out defensive nuances like situational concepts, rotations and teammates' tendencies. If the Illini are further along as a defensive unit – think containment and consistent shot challenging rather than plays on the ball – that may bode well for where they'll be when the Big Ten season rolls around barely more than five weeks from now.