Instant Analysis: No. 1 Oregon Defeats No. 20 Illinois 38-9
Whatever the worst-case scenario anyone might have imagined for No. 20 Illinois in traveling to Oregon to take on the top-ranked Ducks at Autzen Stadium on Saturday pretty much came to pass.
And then some.
The high-scoring Ducks offense hung a season-high 35 first-half points on the Illini and, on the other side, all but shut down quarterback Luke Altmyer and Illinois' signature air attack in a 38-9 show of supreme college football dominance.
Oregon quarterback Dillon Gabriel added another slab onto the pile of mounting evidence in his case for the 2024 Heisman Trophy, throwing for 291 yards and three touchdowns, while Jordan James, Noah Whittington and a host of other Ducks runners chewed up another 229 yards and two touchdowns on the ground. And Oregon's D? Seven tackles for loss (including three sacks) and two picks of Altmyer.
Somehow, watching in real time, it appeared far worse than that.
The Illini were so thoroughly outcoached and dominated at the line of scrimmage on both sides of the ball that they scarcely resembled the team that arrived in Eugene at 6-1 and holding on to outside hopes of an upset and a rosy path to the College Football Playoffs.
The blame can be spread far and wide. Poor pass protection, awful blocking at the point of attack, receivers ignored in the open field, janky pursuit angles and missed tackles, zero play-calling leverage or rhythm found – you name it, and the Illini blew it.
The end-to-end lack of physicality figures to stick with coach Bret Bielema most. Muscle and hustle are supposedly trademarks of Bielema teams, and by midway through the second quarter against the Ducks, the Illini – and, yes, it's a subjective and harsh observation – appeared to quit.
Almost literally to a man, it was a very bad day for the Illini. They will have better ones ahead.
They can only hope they're never a part of one this bad ever again.