How to Watch Illinois Basketball vs. Ole Miss (Exhibition)
Hard to believe we're already playing basketball again – even if Sunday's exhibition between Illinois and Ole Miss in Oxford, Mississippi (11 a.m. CT) feels more like a pro wrestling match. (It's real to us!)
Not only do we finally get to see how this 2024-25 Illini group featuring 10 newcomers may be starting to gel, but it also offers a chance to witness (and judge) with our own eyes the skill level and decision making from a handful of individuals who have been spoken of all offseason very, very highly.
As always, Illini basketball can be listened to live in the Champaign area (WDWS-AM 1400) and in and around Chicago (WLS-AM 890) on the radio. You want to feast your eyes, you say? Lucky for you, Illinois-Ole Miss is the rare college basketball exhibition that will be broadcast nationally this season, so get to one of these two networks/streamers:
SEC Network
Not much need for this one beyond Saturday for many of us, but if you happen to be a big SEC sports fan, knock yourself out.
ESPN+
This streamer is going to be the better option for most of us. Although you shouldn't expect to watch a lot more Illini hoops here, an ESPN+ subscription goes a long way. There is a mountain of traditional sports programming available, plus boxing, MMA and all kinds of niche and human-interest stuff. (ESPN's 30 for 30 series lives here, and it's worth the price of admission.)