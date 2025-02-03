Illinois Basketball's Will Riley Rises With a Stronger Focus on the Rim
Illinois freshman forward Will Riley is a sight to see when he squares up from beyond the arc and his gaze follows the ball through the hoop, leather splashing nylon. His confidence and rhythm then locked in, he feels assured that more of the same is coming.
But Riley's hot hand has a tendency to go into hiding. After a 31-point explosion in his first college game back in November, the scouting report on Riley – Illinois' most highly rated recruit – changed in a hurry. He was suddenly met with more resistance and fewer open looks on the perimeter.
After shooting 3-for-4 on threes against Alabama on Nov. 20, Riley went through a 16-game stretch in which he shot a ghastly 20.6 percent on threes. And he wasn't exactly shy about letting them fly, launching 63 attempts (or 3.9 per game) over that stretch.
Illini coach Brad Underwood encouraged Riley to keep shooting, which is a solid instinct. Shooters shoot, second-guessing and hesitation are death, and young players need to know a coach has their back. Still, Riley's long-range bombing often meant neglecting a key area of his game: driving to the rim.
During Riley's long cold stretch, he averaged just 2.8 free throws per game. Contrast that with his first four games, in which he shot 12-for-17 from three – but also averaged 5.3 free throws. The usual competition caveats apply – three of those four games came against Eastern Illinois, SIU-Edwardsville and Oakland – but even in his earliest college action, Riley appeared more comfortable and confident when mixing up his looks and taking what defenses were giving him.
Cut to Sunday, when Riley took it to the extreme against Ohio State. Attacking rather than settling, he had a dunk, two layup attempts and a boatload of downhill drives, resulting in a season-high 12 free-throw attempts.
"It was kind of part of the [scouting report]," Riley said after the game. "They don't really allow too many threes, so I thought it was better to get to the paint, go off two [feet] to get fouled, that that type of stuff."
Boy, did it work. Riley had a team-high 24 points – his second-highest scoring output of the season – and lit the fire for a second-half Illini comeback with 20 points after halftime.
What bodes well is that Riley didn't just indiscriminately attack the rim. He appeared to set up his man, read the defense and consider his timing, striking from advantageous positions and at opportune moments. And rather than try to finish every drive at the rim, he elevated and used his 6-foot-8 frame to get off floaters, runners and push shots off the glass. We are watching Riley – who doesn't turn 19 until next week – grow before our eyes.
"It's been good getting into a flow, trying to learn my role a little bit," Riley said. "But, honestly, we're just looking for wins and competing."