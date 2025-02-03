Illinois Basketball's Will Riley Rises With a Stronger Focus on the Rim

Will Riley's 2️⃣4️⃣ points off the bench ties for the most by 𝙖𝙣𝙮 freshman reserve in a conference game this season 🙌



Watch each of his buckets in No. 18 @IlliniMBB's win over Ohio State 👇#B1GStats x #B1GMBBall pic.twitter.com/qyyw9hs6Vw