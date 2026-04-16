Social Media Reacts to Illinois Bringing Back the Ivisic Twins, Jake Davis
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Illinois fans got a reminder on Wednesday that sometimes the biggest offseason wins are the ones that never hit the transfer portal in the first place.
After forward David Mirkovic announced his intention to return to Champaign next season over a Twitch stream in the afternoon, twin big men Tomislav Ivisic and Zvonimir Ivisic and forward Jake Davis all pledged to return at an evening event, giving Illini coach Brad Underwood a massive dose of continuity from last season’s Final Four team. In an era when college basketball rosters can change by the hour and fan bases treat portal season like a full-time job, that kind of news couldn't be more welcomed by Illini Nation.
Illinois is not just bringing back random depth pieces. The Illini are retaining players who were part of a team that made a deep March run and know exactly what it takes to win on the biggest stage. That kind of shared experience matters, especially in a sport in which many teams spend the first two months of the season just trying to figure out who they are.
Davis' return means Illinois retains one of the most reliable role players on the roster. His value exists beyond just numbers. He brings toughness, surprisingly effective defense and a willingness to do the little things winning teams need. Every good team needs a player who can settle things down, play within himself and make life easier for the stars, and Davis fits that mold perfectly. (Oh, and he also happens to shoot the lights out.)
Tomislav Ivisic coming back is massive for Illinois’ upside. At his best, he is one of the more unique big men in college basketball. His size, at 7-foot-1, is obvious, but it's his skill level that makes him such a problem. He can stretch the floor, pass, make decisions and force opposing bigs into uncomfortable spots. Players with that blend of size and offensive versatility and feel are hard to find.
Zvonimir Ivisic adds his own brand of "size with skill." His return gives Illinois great length, flexibility in the frontcourt and another multi-tooled big who can help the Illini maintain one of their clearest identity advantages. Few teams can throw that kind of frontcourt size and talent at opponents without sacrificing spacing or feel.
More than anything, #TheRetention ensures that Illinois won't be starting from scratch after last season’s Final Four run. The Illini bring back continuity, experience and elite talent. With Mirkovic having already announced his return earlier in the day, Wednesday became a dream scenario for Illinois fans – and social media responded exactly how you might expect.
THEY'RE BACK
#TheRetention
Four elite players and Nikola Jokic
What a day!
Champaign will be electric next season
The best team in the country?
An underrated presence
2025-2026 Illinois was so stacked
Brad Underwood take a bow
Just need a couple more pieces
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Primarily covers Illinois football, basketball and golf, with an emphasis on news, analysis and features. Hegde, an electrical engineering student at Illinois with an affinity for sports writing, has been writing for On SI since April 2025. He can be followed and reached on Instagram @pranavhegde__.