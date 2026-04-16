Social Media Reacts to Illinois Bringing Back the Ivisic Twins, Jake Davis

Illinois fans got a reminder on Wednesday that sometimes the biggest offseason wins are the ones that never hit the transfer portal in the first place.

After forward David Mirkovic announced his intention to return to Champaign next season over a Twitch stream in the afternoon, twin big men Tomislav Ivisic and Zvonimir Ivisic and forward Jake Davis all pledged to return at an evening event, giving Illini coach Brad Underwood a massive dose of continuity from last season’s Final Four team. In an era when college basketball rosters can change by the hour and fan bases treat portal season like a full-time job, that kind of news couldn't be more welcomed by Illini Nation.

NEWS: Tomislav Ivisic, Zvonimir Ivisic and Jake Davis will return to Illinois next season, Misko Ražnatović told DraftExpress.



The trio joins David Mirkovic, who announced earlier today, giving Brad Underwood 4 of his top 8 scorers back from last season's Final Four team. pic.twitter.com/w0L7hjq2iS — Jonathan Givony (@DraftExpress) April 16, 2026

Illinois is not just bringing back random depth pieces. The Illini are retaining players who were part of a team that made a deep March run and know exactly what it takes to win on the biggest stage. That kind of shared experience matters, especially in a sport in which many teams spend the first two months of the season just trying to figure out who they are.

Davis' return means Illinois retains one of the most reliable role players on the roster. His value exists beyond just numbers. He brings toughness, surprisingly effective defense and a willingness to do the little things winning teams need. Every good team needs a player who can settle things down, play within himself and make life easier for the stars, and Davis fits that mold perfectly. (Oh, and he also happens to shoot the lights out.)

Tomislav Ivisic coming back is massive for Illinois’ upside. At his best, he is one of the more unique big men in college basketball. His size, at 7-foot-1, is obvious, but it's his skill level that makes him such a problem. He can stretch the floor, pass, make decisions and force opposing bigs into uncomfortable spots. Players with that blend of size and offensive versatility and feel are hard to find.

We had a few things we needed to get off our chest. pic.twitter.com/QwwjIooxqf — Illinois Men's Basketball (@IlliniMBB) April 16, 2026

Zvonimir Ivisic adds his own brand of "size with skill." His return gives Illinois great length, flexibility in the frontcourt and another multi-tooled big who can help the Illini maintain one of their clearest identity advantages. Few teams can throw that kind of frontcourt size and talent at opponents without sacrificing spacing or feel.

More than anything, #TheRetention ensures that Illinois won't be starting from scratch after last season’s Final Four run. The Illini bring back continuity, experience and elite talent. With Mirkovic having already announced his return earlier in the day, Wednesday became a dream scenario for Illinois fans – and social media responded exactly how you might expect.

THEY'RE BACK

"I'm back," Tomislav Ivisic announced at tonight's Kickin' Cancer fundraiser at Gordyville USA after chugging a Bud Light that a fan supplied him with.



That was bookended by Jake Davis and Zvonimir Ivisic announcing that they'll return for the 2026-27 season too. #Illini pic.twitter.com/aRpqWpePII — Joey Wright (@JoeyWright2000) April 16, 2026

Video of Illini center Tomislav Ivisic's instant-legend "Beer me, I'm back" announcement. 🍺😆🍺 pic.twitter.com/l7y8IPOR3M — Dave Wischnowsky (@wischlist) April 16, 2026

#TheRetention

Four elite players and Nikola Jokic

I love that this guy, Misko Raznatovic, represents (among others):



• Nikola Jokic

• David Mirkovic

• Tomislav Ivisic

• Zvonimir Ivisic



…and Jake Davis. https://t.co/2E0Jzup5Ma pic.twitter.com/FNXkwHAL7D — Ben Stevens (@BenScottStevens) April 16, 2026

What a day!

Illinois has now retained three starters after the announcements from Tomislav Ivisic, Zvonimir Ivisic and Jake Davis.



They’ve also added Stefan Vaaks, Quentin Coleman and Lucas Morillo.



It’s been an extremely eventful day in Champaign — College Hoops Database (@CollegeHoopsTIk) April 16, 2026

It started with a David Mirkovic announcement on a Fortnite stream and ended with Tomi chugging a beer at a charity event proclaiming he’s back



The retention was literally a @BobZuppke fanfic — The BoardRoom-ic (@ILLBoardRoom) April 16, 2026

NEWS: Tomislav Ivisic, Zvonimir Ivisic and Jake Davis will return to Illinois next season, Misko Ražnatović told DraftExpress.



The trio joins David Mirkovic, who announced earlier today, giving Brad Underwood 4 of his top 8 scorers back from last season's Final Four team. pic.twitter.com/yANFFLSxMv — US/UKsportsHQ (@GOsisike) April 16, 2026

Yup



All or none



LFG https://t.co/7I3rz6DQbv — Dariush Takhtehchian, M.D (@takhtehchianmd) April 16, 2026

How I’m sleeping knowing the boys are running it back. pic.twitter.com/wzEQHnY13l — SKS (@SteveKSnider) April 16, 2026

Champaign will be electric next season

Prediction: The 2026-27 Illini are going to be a traveling rock show next season.



The nation has now been introduced to these guys thanks to the F4 and the media is going to absolutely eat up this endlessly entertaining, incredibly quotable, and and wholly unpredictable group. — Dave Wischnowsky (@wischlist) April 16, 2026

Tomi just chugged a Bud Light given to him by a fan then dropped the “I’m back.”



Absolute electricity coursing through my veins. This is going to be so much fun 😎



(Video via @JoeyWright2000) pic.twitter.com/X4eZXaSAW6 — 𝕮𝖔𝖓𝖓𝖔𝖗 𝕻𝖎𝖑𝖘 (@TheConnorPils) April 16, 2026

One of the best memories of the season! pic.twitter.com/s9J36CscK1 — Illini Fan Card Collector (@CardIllini) April 16, 2026

The best team in the country?

Preseason #1 https://t.co/9qbqDefQ6Z — WT - Mo D Enthusiast (@WildcatsTongue) April 16, 2026

An underrated presence

Even in a loss, I can’t ever forget the two free throws against MSU. Such a leader https://t.co/Fky7bcuoTL — Austin Burklund (@AB1132) April 16, 2026

2025-2026 Illinois was so stacked

Illinois returns 3 of 5 starters from a Final Four team



The 2 that aren’t are either graduating or getting drafted in the NBA lottery



Not bad — 𝕮𝖔𝖓𝖓𝖔𝖗 𝕻𝖎𝖑𝖘 (@TheConnorPils) April 16, 2026

Brad Underwood take a bow

The haters are furious… as always: pic.twitter.com/KbU4dMQ9Lo — The BoardRoom-ic (@ILLBoardRoom) April 16, 2026

Just need a couple more pieces

2 left and Illinois



Would likely be preseason #1 pic.twitter.com/5Z9Ysfe8GU — Dariush Takhtehchian, M.D (@takhtehchianmd) April 16, 2026

and one more remains...🤞 pic.twitter.com/Miz7dZ9PQE — Illini Isaac (@IMAbrose) April 16, 2026

I want to dream about the patented Illinois Year 2 jump for Andrej Stojakovic all summer. I need it.



LOCK IN, BRAD. pic.twitter.com/FAKWiJhpJu — Cody Delmendo (@cody_illini) April 16, 2026

Would be awesome if….. tomorrow Andrej Stojakovic completed the #retention and then we have a John Blackwell Friday! — Illini0311 (@illini0311) April 16, 2026

A couple more pieces still need to fall into place, but Illini basketball is going to be an absolute MONSTER next season. — Dave Wischnowsky (@wischlist) April 16, 2026

Elite offszn rolls on



5/6 - retained (waiting on Drej, he’s coming back)

Top 10 transfer Stefan Vaaks

2 top 60 freshmen inbound@_Johnblackwell1 take this offszn to the stratosphere and let’s win a natty https://t.co/Pjql3ZFEyc — Nuclear “Redd Alert” Altmeyer, MBA (@NukeAltmeyeIL) April 16, 2026

Andrej Stojakovic now becomes the final piece of #TheRetention puzzle https://t.co/PVtCHh9MTo — HoodieSzn (@DrHoodieMaddog) April 16, 2026

Waiting on 2 more dominos and this will officially be the best off season in the transfer portal era. BRAD UNDERWOOD GET IT DONE!! — Illini0311 (@illini0311) April 16, 2026