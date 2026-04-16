Jake Davis Is Back at Illinois – Why His Return Is So Important

Modern-day college basketball is characterized by movement. Endless movement – not on the floor, but off of it, from players and coaches alike. There is the coaching carousel, of course, but in recent years the transfer portal has also created a de facto free agency in the college game. The latter development has rewarded Illinois occasionally – but more often punished the Illini.

Brad Underwood is known for his talent-evaluation and recruiting prowess, but his retention efforts before this season have been spotty at best. Coming off a 2026 Final Four run , however, Underwood and the Illini have begun to flip the script on that narrative .

When a team wins, players tend to stick around. And, not for nothing, this Illinois core by all accounts is unusually tight – regardless of the on-court outcomes.

The player who arguably embodies that culture more than any other: junior wing Jake Davis . After coming to Illinois (somewhat ironically) by way of a transfer from Mercer in 2024, Davis has stuck the course and reaped the benefits.

Now, he is officially set to finish out his college career as an Illini. On Wednesday night, he (along with Tomislav Ivisic and Zvonimir Ivisic) announced his return to Illinois.

Why Jake Davis’ return is an underrated key for Illinois

Mar 26, 2026; Houston, TX, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini forward Jake Davis (15) reactsin the second half during a Sweet Sixteen game of the South Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

Davis averaged 9.0 points per game as a freshman at Mercer. He shot a terrific 38.7 percent from three-point range and notably snagged 4.5 rebounds per game. But he did that on an under-.500 mid-major club in a mediocre-at-best conference.



Put plainly, Davis wasn’t supposed to become more than a bit player at Illinois – and certainly not a starter on a Final Four team. But he did.

The Jake Davis Corner Three is SO back. pic.twitter.com/zAYYfI13aC — Illinois Men's Basketball (@IlliniMBB) April 16, 2026

Davis started 22 games for the Illini in the 2025-26 season, averaging 5.4 points and 2.2 rebounds while connecting on 1.5 threes at a 40.6 percent clip.



Again, most of the numbers don’t leap off the page. But Davis’ impact isn’t accurately encapsulated by the numbers. He is a floor-spacing threat who constantly draws the attention of defenses – even when his jumper isn’t falling – subsequently transforming the game from 5-on-5 to 4-on-4 and opening the floor for Illinois' other outstanding offensive operators.

Davis may not be a high-flying athlete or a brute force, yet he has worked hard to become a plus defender, making the most of his physical gifts by leveraging his defensive IQ and scouting-report preparation.



A 6-foot-6 wing, Davis manages to create additional value as a willing passer and offensive rebounder (he tipped out endless errant shots that led to second-chance opportunities this past season).

Above all, Davis has been credited by Underwood as the team’s leader on a handful of occasions, praising his communication skills and willingness to hold teammates accountable. He is clearly a beloved teammate yet also a respected presence – a difficult-to-achieve balance that he has so perfectly struck.

With Davis back in the fold, Illinois doesn’t just return a starter. It brings back a tone-setter, a coach on the floor, a fan favorite and an absolute deadeye shooter.