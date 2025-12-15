Illinois' Losses Have No Clear Pattern – But Is That Somehow Encouraging?

For most basketball teams – or teams in any sport, for that matter – the cause of losses can usually be traced back to a few specific areas, certain key deficits or weaknesses. For example, almost every one of Illinois’ 2024-25 losses tended to show at least one of two common characteristics: poor three-point shooting and/or endless turnovers (usually from Kasparas Jakucionis, though that’s neither here nor there).

But this time around, 11 games into the Illini's 2025-26 slate, each of their three losses have been defined in different ways. Let’s take a quick look at them before we dive into what it all means.

Illinois continues to lose games in different ways

Dec 6, 2025; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini head coach Brad Underwood yells to his bench against the Tennessee Volunteers during the first half at Bridgestone Arena. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

Alabama (Nov. 19)

Illinois’ first misstep came against Alabama in mid-November. The culprits? Abysmal free-throw shooting (13-for-22) and defensive miscommunications down the stretch that proved detrimental. Additionally, throughout the game, the Illini were less than themselves on the glass.

Despite ultimately winning the battle of the boards (40-38), Illinois didn’t get nearly enough second-chance opportunities for a team that tends to make a living on the offensive glass. At the same time, the Illini gave up way too many offensive boards to a mediocre rebounding club in the Crimson Tide.

UConn (Nov. 28)

Against UConn, the previous problems largely appeared to be solved. Illinois put together a free-throw shooting exhibition, going 17-for-18, while the defense was shockingly stout against an extremely well-coached Huskies offense. Rebounding issues, though, were even more pronounced as the Illini were decisively outdone on the boards (43-38) against a UConn team that, among Power 5 competitors, is relatively weak in that area.

But the key issue actually came on the other end of the floor. Illinois shot just 19-for-60 (31.7 percent) from the field and 6-for-29 (20.7 percent) from long range. Sure, as head man Brad Underwood pointed out, the Illini got their fair share of solid looks. But they failed to connect throughout.

Nov 28, 2025; New York, New York, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini guard Kylan Boswell (4) reacts after getting fouled in the second half against the UConn Huskies at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images | Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

Again, a stagnant, isolation-heavy offense came back to bite Illinois. Simple post-ups into kick-out threes may result in semi-open shots, but it’s not a recipe for consistent success. With four players frozen in place while one guy operates, it creates a lack of readiness and overall flow – both of which are necessary to build rhythm and momentum.

There’s something so beautiful about the ball swinging around the floor, switching hands in the blink of an eye. It’s poetry in motion – and it just so happens that the basketball gods reward it. Coaches say it for a reason: one-pass shots are rarely good ones. Yet practically every possession against the Huskies was a dump into the post before a spray to the perimeter for a jumper. (OK, that’s two passes, but you get the idea.) The result, both in terms of efficiency and the final score, speaks for itself.

Nebraska (Dec. 13)

Against the Cornhuskers, the Illini defense was practically nonexistent. Just giving out free buckets to Nebraska like Sam’s Club samples, Illinois’ defense was seemingly on a unique mission: let the visitors score as many points as possible – specifically, Pryce Sandfort. Well, mission accomplished.

Not many guys more fun to watch when they get going than Nebraska’s Pryce Sandfort who shined in the enormous win today over Illinois:



32 PTS

3 ASTS

1 REB

1 STL

12-18 FG

6-11 3PT



The 6-foot-7 wing is one of the premier shotmakers in the Big 10 and is having a career season for… pic.twitter.com/gCUbgnNsO8 — Sam Kayser (@KayserHoops) December 13, 2025

Nebraska shot a blazing-hot 51.6 percent from the floor and 46.2 percent from deep. Sandfort scored 26 of his 32 points in the first half, yet Illinois somehow yielded another 46 total points to the Cornhuskers in the final 20 minutes. And yet another lackluster performance from the free-throw line (14-for-20) hardly helped.

Why it’s somehow encouraging

Dec 29, 2024; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini head coach Brad Underwood acknowledges the fans before a game with the Chicago State Cougars at State Farm Center. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-Imagn Images | Ron Johnson-Imagn Images

Still, there is hope. On all fronts. In a roundabout way, the Illini struggling in different areas of their losses can be interpreted as a positive thing – if only because they have operated at high levels in those categories at other times. Basically, their weakness isn't perimeter shooting or free throws or rebounding – it's consistency.

The free-throw shooting against UConn was impeccable, as it also was in the Ohio State win (29-for-32). The Illini defense was also perhaps the best Dan Hurley’s club has seen this year – especially in the second half, when Illinois held UConn to just 31 points.

Against Nebraska, especially in stretches, Illinois dominated the glass in every imaginable way. (It’s what spurred the late run in the first half). Also in that game, the Illini's usually-sticky ball movement suddenly cut loose like Terrence Shannon Jr. in the open floor. Finally, we saw the capabilities of an Illini offense that moved the ball against a quality opponent. The result: 18 assists on 28 made field goals and a solid percentage from the field (48.3 percent) against an extremely sound Nebraska defense.

What is possible?

We keep talking about the ceiling. The infinite possibilities. Illini fans continue to dream about what this Illinois team can be when it puts everything together. The ball movement and rebounding vs. Nebraska, the defense and free-throw shooting against UConn – do it all at once, and the Illini are probably the best team in the country.

Bam Bam! Kylan Boswell ties it up before half for @IlliniMBB 🔥 pic.twitter.com/BPVkciQJ3Z — FOX College Hoops (@CBBonFOX) December 13, 2025

But what are the real chances of a Frankenstein Illini showing off its best parts game after game – especially when it really counts in March? Can we trust Brad Underwood and Co. to mesh this unit and find the necessary level of consistency in every facet? Given the makeup of the roster, it seems only fair to say the Illini just need more time.

Then again, that was the refrain last year, too. And nowadays, every team in college basketball is operating on a one-and-done timetable. Underwood can't be graded on a curve here. If you're a Division I program that can't build a contender within a calendar year to be at its best come March, you'll never be a contender.