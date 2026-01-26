Illinois Basketball Boosts NET Ranking With Top-Five Win at Purdue

Let’s rewind the clock to Dec. 13, 2025, when then-No. 23 Nebraska visited Champaign to take on 13th-ranked Illinois. With the score knotted at 80 apiece, an eager, albeit nervous, energy spread over the State Farm Center crowd. The Cornhuskers had been in control of the contest for the vast majority of 40 minutes, but a three-pointer from Illini center Tomislav Ivisic tied things up with 17 ticks remaining.

Although Nebraska had the ball, along with an opportunity to take the last shot, it felt inevitable that Illinois would get a stop, push the game into overtime and ride its comeback momentum to a victory. Then, in the final seconds, Huskers guard Jamarques Lawrence launched a high-wire-act of a three-pointer that found the bottom of the net and instead ended it in an instant.

At the time, even as the Cornhuskers extended their unblemished record to 11-0, the result felt surreal. History told us to expect a different conclusion. No way Illinois just lost to Nebraska, right? The sky – at least in the eyes of Illini Nation – was falling in the Twin Cities.

Fast-forward just over a month to the present day, and Illinois hasn’t lost a game since. Nine straight triumphs – six of which came by double digits. During the streak, the Illini offense has achieved historical status , while the defense has finally put the pieces together (save for when it is matched up against Purdue and Braden Smith).

Illinois rises in NET rankings after Purdue victory

Jan 24, 2026; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini center Tomislav Ivisic (13) shoots a free throw during the second half against the Purdue Boilermakers at Mackey Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images | Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images

The result? A steep climb up the metrics – including the NET rankings. With Illinois’ marquee win at Purdue now in the books, the updated NET pushed the Illini up to No. 6 on Sunday morning, a three-spot climb from their previous slot of No. 9.

Only Nebraska (No. 5) and Michigan (No. 2) rate over Illinois among Big Ten squads. And Brad Underwood’s club still gets at least one more shot at both this season: The Illini play the Cornhuskers in Lincoln on Feb. 1 and the Wolverines in Champaign on Feb. 27.

Although Illinois’ road win at Purdue was far and away its best victory of the campaign, the Illini lay claim to five other Quad 1 victories. Only two teams in the country (Arizona and Duke) own more Quad 1 wins than Illinois’ six – which includes road wins at Ohio State, Purdue, Northwestern and Iowa, a neutral-site victory over Tennessee in Nashville and a home win against Texas Tech.

As things currently stand, Underwood’s squad has quite the compelling argument for a two seed in the NCAA Tournament. But the Big Dance is still nearly two months out. Between the remaining gauntlet ahead – at Nebraska and Michigan State, home against Michigan, among others – and the injury suffered by Kylan Boswell , it won’t be easy sledding.