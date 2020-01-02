IlliniMaven
LIVE BLOG: 15:59 left in 1st - No. 14 Michigan State 11, Illinois 2

Matthew Stevens

EAST LANSING, Michigan -- Welcome to the Breslin Center where Illinois (8-4, 1-1 in Big Ten Conference) will face Michigan State (10-3, 2-0) in the as both teams rejoin Big Ten Conference play.

I'm LOOKING LIVE...at press row in St. Louis where both teams are warming up as we're about two hours from from the opening tip.

Game 14: Illinois at No. 14 Michigan State

Date/Time/Place: Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020: 7 p.m. CST, Breslin Center, East Lansing, Michigan

Capacity: 14,797

Records: Illinois 9-4, 1-1 in Big Ten; 12-21, 7-13 in Big Ten Conference in 2018-19. Michigan State 10-3, 2-0 in Big Ten; 32-7, 16-4 in Big Ten Conference

Line: Michigan State by 10.5

Series notes: Michigan State leads 61-60. MSU leads just 16-15 dating back to 2001, and the teams are 7-7 against each other over the last 14 games. The road team has had its share of success in this series as well. Since 2002, Illinois has been victorious five times in East Lansing – including consecutive wins in 2014 and 2015 – while Michigan State has recorded six wins in Champaign.

TV: FS1 - Alex Faust (PBP), Bill Raftery (analyst)

Radio (Illinois): Brian Barnhart (PBP), Deon Thomas (analyst) - The broadcast can be heard live on TuneIn online radio, Sirius/XM 380 and at FightingIllini.com.

Uniform Update: Illinois appears to be going with the all orange throwback road uniforms again today as Michigan State is warming up in green shorts so I assume they'll be in all green tonight. 

While we wait for pre-game updates, here's a look at the three keys and Matthew Stevens' prediction for tonight's game. 

Here is the league's lineup of games for tonight: Only one league game on tap tonight. 

Minnesota (7-5, 1-1) at Purdue (8-5, 1-1), 6 p.m., BTN 

INJURY UPDATE: Cassius Winston, who sat out the Spartans last game against Western Michigan on Dec. 29 with a bruised his left knee suffered in practice two days earlier, is going through warmups right now for MSU. All early signs is the Preseason Big Ten Conference Player of the Year is ready to go tonight. 

NOTE: With students still on winter break here at Michigan State, I don't imagine Illinois will get the typical rowdy, electric Breslin Center atmosphere they're known for promoting. Lots of people in the 200 level dressed up as empty seats tonight for this 8 p.m. local time tip. 

- Illinois athletics director Josh Whitman is in the building tonight as Illinois (9-4, 1-1) looks to end a 15-game losing streak against ranked teams on the road. Last time he was in East Lansing, he was hugging Lovie Smith and any Illinois player he could find in the tunnel after the Illini got bowl eligible. 

NOTE: Illinois going with the same starting lineup that they opened Big Ten play with...Frazier, Dosunmu, Williams, Bezhanishvili and Cockburn. Michigan State has Cassius Winston in the starting lineup. 

Screen Shot 2020-01-02 at 6.50.18 PM

NOTE: Benjamin Bosmans-Verdonk is not dressed out tonight for Illinois and has his right foot in a walking boot. Illini head coach Brad Underwood said Sunday that the freshman forward for Belgium has a foot injury. 

FIRST HALF 

15:59 left in 1st: No. 14 Michigan State 11, Illinois 2 - MSU getting out in transition and already has six points in the paint. Illinois settling for jump shots, which aren't falling (1 of 7 and 0 of 4 from 3-pt). 

Basketball

