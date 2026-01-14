Illinois' Midseason Addition Set to Arrive: Brad Underwood Details Expectations

Illinois made waves in December when it signed international forward Toni Bilic as a midseason addition to its roster. But although Bilic, a 6-foot-8 Croatia native, signed with the Illini on Dec. 16, it remained unclear when he would actually make the trek to join the program in Champaign.

Illinois' Brad Underwood reveals timeline for Toni Bilic

Nov 11, 2025; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini head coach Brad Underwood walks to the court before the game against the Texas Tech Red Raiders at State Farm Center. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-Imagn Images | Ron Johnson-Imagn Images

On Tuesday, though, a day before Illinois is set to face Northwestern , Illini coach Brad Underwood offered the media an update on Bilic’s status.

“He’ll be here today or tomorrow," Underwood said. "He’s finally gotten his visa. It was all about just handling his appointment over there and getting all that settled. So, took a little longer than we’d hoped, but he should be here in the next 24 hours."

What are the expectations for Bilic in 2025-26?

Jan 8, 2026; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini head coach Brad Underwood greets the crowd before he first half against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights at State Farm Center. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-Imagn Images | Ron Johnson-Imagn Images

Bilic, who weighs just 210 pounds, is in line to spend some quality time with strength and conditioning coach Adam Fletcher in the coming weeks and months. Given that he isn’t going to suit up in any games for the Illini in 2025-26, Bilic will be able to focus all his efforts towards improving his game and preparing for the 2026-27 season.

“Get better. Whatever that looks like, get better," Underwood said of the short-term plan for Bilic. "Not expecting a whole lot here early. You got to get in shape. You got to get acclimated to Fletch, school, everything else. So it’s a process and it’s just continue to get settled in and work and get better."

As for when Bilic will take the practice floor with his Illini teammates, that is still up in the air.



“Every individual does that differently,” Underwood said. "We’re not going to put them out there where they can hurt somebody else or themselves – and conditioning is a big piece of that. There’ll be, obviously, individual workouts, but we’ll manage that accordingly."

A potential rotational piece next year, Bilic will undoubtedly benefit from getting an additional semester of practice and weight-room sessions under his belt. Still, his potential – and floor – remain largely unknown.