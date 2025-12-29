Illinois' Keaton Wagler Soars Up Latest NBA Mock Draft, Other Illini Projected

In the dream world of every college hoops program, students-athletes are good citizens and perform in the classroom while the team wins a boatload of games and sends its best to the promised land: the NBA. But, oddly enough, college rosters featuring exceptionally skilled young players – the prototypical NBA draft prospect – rarely translate to consistent victories.

Yet in Champaign, Brad Underwood and his staff have lately been cracking the code. In Keaton Wagler , Illinois landed and is in the process of developing a player with a rare combination of youth, talent and poise. Meanwhile, Underwood has paired him with experienced veterans who have been impressive enough to pique the interest of NBA scouts, at least according to Jonathan Wasserman’s latest mock draft (released Dec. 23). Here’s a quick look at each Illini projected in the 2026 draft, along with the professional comparisons they earned from Wasserman and our Illinois on SI takes:

Illinois expected to send four players to 2026 NBA Draft

Dec 13, 2025; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini center Tomislav Ivisic (13) reacts after scoring during the second half against the Nebraska Cornhuskers at State Farm Center. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-Imagn Images | Ron Johnson-Imagn Images

Tomislav Ivisic: Projected No. 56 pick

The scouting report and appeal remain the same: Tomislav Ivisic’s combination of size, shooting, touch and passing ability continue to catch the eye of NBA front offices. His lack of agility is a lingering question mark, though – especially in ball-screen situations on defense. Wasserman’s comparison for Ivisic was Killian Tillie, a former Gonzaga player who spent two seasons in the league – a reasonable comp.

Kylan Boswell: No. 50 pick

Similar to Ivisic, Kylan Boswell is a player whose game is well-established. Yet Boswell still has a chance to climb up draft boards if he can find greater consistency from long range. As it stands, his ball-hawking defense, driving ability and playmaking is more than worthy of NBA attention.

I love this pass by Kylan Boswell. Eye manipulation moves the weak side defender. Live dribble pass with anticipation leads Ivisic directly to the rim. Gorgeous play. pic.twitter.com/0VfVNtG7YO — Tyler Metcalf (@tmetcalf11) December 17, 2025

Wasserman's comparison is Cory Joseph, which isn’t quite right. Boswell is undoubtedly a tougher downhill driver and plays with more physicality on both ends than Joseph has displayed throughout his 14-year NBA career, while Joseph is (at least for now) a better overall shooter than Boswell has shown.

Andrej Stojakovic: No. 48 pick

This is where things get interesting. Andrej Stojakovic , just like Boswell, needs to show improvement from deep if he wants to climb up draft boards. But for the time being, Stojakovic isn’t considered a long-distance threat, and that undoubtedly leads to his NBA comparison: Rui Hachimura.

At first glance, the parallels aren't clear. But in reality, it’s perhaps the most accurate of any comparison among all the Illini on this list. At the beginning of his career, Hachimura thrived as a rim-attacker with a solid midrange game. (He has developed into a reliable three-point shooter in recent years.) He relied heavily on his physicality, understanding of angles, soft touch and all-around excellent finishing ability – similar to that of Stojakovic’s game around the rack.

In time, if Stojakovic can grow as an outside shooter in the same way Hachimura has, it’s quite possible the 6-foot-7 Illini wing will carve out a long NBA career.

Keaton Wagler: No. 18 pick

There are very few names hotter in college basketball circles at this moment than Wagler's – and for good reason. He has been excellent recently, showing off his three-point shooting, playmaking, overall efficiency and patient downhill game. And everyone has taken notice, including Wasserman, who pushed Wagler from No. 29 in his previous mock draft to No. 18 in his latest.

Wasserman's pro comp, though, is just a bit off: Max Christie, an Illinois native and former Big Ten player (Michigan State), was the pick. But Wagler, as effective as he has been, isn't quite in Christie's class as a shooter. More noticeably, Wagler is a much better creator; he can play at lead guard and is a threat going to the rim – neither of which have been strengths for Christie.

Keaton Wagler punishing switch + lefty finish



OSU is not exactly the Pistons, but KW does stuff like this all the time. Lopes his way to the right spots over and over.



How high would he be going in mocks if he were a preseason T10 recruit? pic.twitter.com/cPdYUecjMB — Chucking Darts NBA & Draft Podcast (@ChuckingDarts) December 28, 2025

Worth noting: Wagler’s downhill game, which is predicated on his length and herky-jerky change of pace, may be less effective against NBA athletes, but it will still be a tool in his bag – and we see no good reason why his overall playmaking won’t translate.