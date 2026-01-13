The Surprising Secret Behind Illinois' Recent – and Upcoming – NBA Draft Success

Illinois’ recent facility for consistently finding and developing NBA-level talent – and first-round talent, at that – has been rivaled by few other college programs, and the Illini are actively bolstering that reputation at this moment.

Last year, the Illini sent guard Kasparas Jakucionis and wing Will Riley to the NBA, and both players heard their names called in the first round. In the 2026 NBA Draft, it appears as though freshman standout Keaton Wagler is poised to be plucked off the board in the first round, while Illinois may see as many as three more of its players also get drafted.

So what (or who) has been the catalyst behind this explosion of NBA-caliber hoopers over the past two seasons in Champaign – specifically among the guards and wings?

The secret ingredient in Illinois' development of NBA guards: Kylan Boswell

Mar 21, 2025; Milwaukee, WI, USA; Illinois guard Kylan Boswell (4) and Illinois guard Kasparas Jakucionis (32) celebrate their victory over Xavier at the end of their first round NCAA men' s basketball tournament game at Fiserv Forum.

According to Illini coach Brad Underwood, the NBA guard pipeline hasn't been opened up by his staff – although they surely have aided in the developmental process – but rather an unexpected source: Kylan Boswell .

“We had Kasparas Jakucionis last year,” Underwood told "The Field of 68: After Dark" podcast on Sunday night. "And I promise you Kylan Boswell’s hand in making him a first-round draft pick was huge. Kylan is ultra-competitive. He competes at a really, really high level. He didn’t get his flowers last year – Kylan didn’t, in my opinion. He was new to our program, as well. And here he is with a bunch of freshmen – we were so young. We had 11 new guys last year. We were so young, and Kylan helped with Will Riley and Kasparas Jakucionis every day."

Mar 21, 2025; Milwaukee, WI, USA; Illinois guard Kylan Boswell (4) reacts to the three point play by Illinois forward Will Riley (7) during the second half of their first round NCAA men' s basketball tournament game against Xavier at Fiserv Forum.

It makes sense. The best way for a player to improve? Consistently compete against great players. Few are as capable defenders and as competitive as Boswell. His defensive IQ – specifically his knack for figuring out the weaknesses of opposing players and attacking them – is second to none. His fire and intensity cannot be replicated.

Pair that with his leadership and, by all accounts, willingness to help his teammates level up, and it’s no wonder that a summer – let alone a full season – working with and against Boswell would kick-start a player’s jump from good to great. Need more proof?

“He’s done the same thing with Keaton," Underwood said of Boswell's influence on Wagler. "And now he’s settled into our system a little bit. He’s playing like just a grizzled, old veteran should. … He’s a leader, and his competition every single day – Kylan works his tail off. And for Keaton to go up against that, and Kasparas to go up against that, it sets a tone for our team. And, again, I’m glad he’s on our team."