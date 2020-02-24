CHAMPAIGN, Ill. -- Welcome to the State Farm Center where Illinois (16-9, 9-6 in Big Ten Conference) will host Nebraska (7-19, 2-13).

I'm LOOKING LIVE...at the State Farm Center floor in Champaign, Ill., as we're about an hour from the opening tip.

Game 27: Nebraska at Illinois

Date/Time/Place: Tuesday, Feb. 24, 2020: 7 p.m. CST, State Farm Center, Champaign, Ill.

Capacity: 15,544

Records: Illinois 17-9, 9-6 in Big Ten; 12-21, 7-13 in Big Ten Conference in 2018-19. Nebraska 7-19, 2-13 in Big Ten; 19-17, 6-14 in Big Ten Conference in 2018-19.

Line: Illinois by 14

Series notes: Illinois leads 15-8 in the all-time series. Illinois is 8-6 against the Cornhuskers since Nebraksa joined the Big Ten and Monday’s game is the only regular-season meeting between the two teams. Nebraska has won only once in the State Farm Center, a 78-67 win in 2016. Prior to Nebraska joining the conference in 2011-12, the Huskers and Illini had played only once since 1976 - a 100-73 Nebraska victory in the 1990 San Juan Shootout.

TV: BTN - Dave Revsine (PBP), Stephen Bardo (Analyst)

Radio (Illinois): Brian Barnhart (PBP), Doug Altenberger (analyst) - The broadcast can be heard live on TuneIn online radio, Sirius/XM 372 and at FightingIllini.com.

Two Key Numbers For Tonight's Game:

3 - As in a three-point shot. Nebraska has hit 10-or-more 3-pointers six times this season and leads the Big Ten in three-pointers per game in conference play (8.7 per game).

14 - The amount Illinois is favored to win by tonight, which marks only the second time since 2012 that the Illini have been that big a favorite in Las Vegas in a conference game.

NOTE: Uniform Update - Illinois seems to be going with the white uniforms. Nebraska going with the all red look tonight. Illinois is 5-0 this season in the traditional white.

NOTE: Officials tonight are listed as - Bo Boroski, Paul Szelc, John Higgins

NOTE: Nebraska officials have confirmed sophomore guard Cam Mack is out tonight with an undisclosed illness. Mack ranks third in B1G in assists and second in assist-to-TO ratio (2.5-to-1). Has a 22-to-2 assist-to-turnover ratio the last three games and 20 total double-figure scoring games and five games with 10-plus assists.



NOTE: Illinois going with the four-guard starting lineup around Kofi Cockburn again tonight. Nebraska is bringing Dachon Burke off the bench after his 21-point effort against Michigan State on Thursday was the most points by a Husker reserve since Jack McVeigh had 21 in a win over No. 20 Purdue on Jan. 29, 2017.

