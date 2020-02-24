IlliniNow
Illini LIVE BLOG: Nebraska Guard Cam Mack Out With Illness

Matthew Stevens

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. -- Welcome to the State Farm Center where Illinois (16-9, 9-6 in Big Ten Conference) will host Nebraska (7-19, 2-13).

I'm LOOKING LIVE...at the State Farm Center floor in Champaign, Ill., as we're about an hour from the opening tip.

NOTE: Please join us as we live-blog and discuss the Illini exhibition game here in our weekly Illini Gameday Open Thread. Dive into the conversation — it's easy — by simply going to the top right of the redesigned site and click the follow button.

You can log in with Facebook or Google and either way, it's free. That's right...IT'S FREE. From there, sound off in the comment section and share your reactions and observations with our staff and fellow members of the Illini Now/Sports Illustrated community as we keep you up to date of the game in real-time.

------------------------------

Game 27: Nebraska at Illinois

Date/Time/Place: Tuesday, Feb. 24, 2020: 7 p.m. CST, State Farm Center, Champaign, Ill.

Capacity: 15,544

Records: Illinois 17-9, 9-6 in Big Ten; 12-21, 7-13 in Big Ten Conference in 2018-19. Nebraska 7-19, 2-13 in Big Ten; 19-17, 6-14 in Big Ten Conference in 2018-19.

Line: Illinois by 14

Series notes: Illinois leads 15-8 in the all-time series. Illinois is 8-6 against the Cornhuskers since Nebraksa joined the Big Ten and Monday’s game is the only regular-season meeting between the two teams. Nebraska has won only once in the State Farm Center, a 78-67 win in 2016. Prior to Nebraska joining the conference in 2011-12, the Huskers and Illini had played only once since 1976 - a 100-73 Nebraska victory in the 1990 San Juan Shootout.

TV: BTN - Dave Revsine (PBP), Stephen Bardo (Analyst)

Radio (Illinois): Brian Barnhart (PBP), Doug Altenberger (analyst) - The broadcast can be heard live on TuneIn online radio, Sirius/XM 372 and at FightingIllini.com.

-------------------

Two Key Numbers For Tonight's Game:

3 - As in a three-point shot. Nebraska has hit 10-or-more 3-pointers six times this season and leads the Big Ten in three-pointers per game in conference play (8.7 per game).

14 - The amount Illinois is favored to win by tonight, which marks only the second time since 2012 that the Illini have been that big a favorite in Las Vegas in a conference game. 

---------------------

While we wait for pre-game updates, here's a look at the three keys and Matthew Stevens' prediction for tonight's game.

----------------------

NOTE: Uniform Update - Illinois seems to be going with the white uniforms. Nebraska going with the all red look tonight. Illinois is 5-0 this season in the traditional white. 

----------------------

NOTE: Officials tonight are listed as - Bo Boroski, Paul Szelc, John Higgins

-------------

NOTE: Nebraska officials have confirmed sophomore guard Cam Mack is out tonight with an undisclosed illness. Mack ranks third in B1G in assists and second in assist-to-TO ratio (2.5-to-1). Has a 22-to-2 assist-to-turnover ratio the last three games and 20 total double-figure scoring games and five games with 10-plus assists.

-------------------

NOTE: Illinois going with the four-guard starting lineup around Kofi Cockburn again tonight. Nebraska is bringing Dachon Burke off the bench after his  21-point effort against Michigan State on Thursday was the most points by a Husker reserve since Jack McVeigh had 21 in a win over No. 20 Purdue on Jan. 29, 2017.

Screen Shot 2020-02-24 at 6.52.07 PM

--------------------------

