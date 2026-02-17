Illinois Offers Three-Star Recruit, Illinois State Champion: What It Means

After a brief quiet spell, Bret Bielema and Illinois football are getting back in on recruiting action. The Illini landed a couple recruits two weeks ago , and on Monday they sent offers to two more: three-star offensive lineman Ian Walker and safety Jake Thies.

Ian Walker, offensive lineman

Ian Walker, the eighth-ranked player in New Jersey for the class of 2027, per 247Sports, plays left tackle for The Pennington School, but most experts project him to be a future interior lineman – most likely at guard.



At 6-foot-6 and 300 pounds, Walker plays with great physicality and doesn't need any help on the outside – qualities that should suit him very well at guard. He's at his best in the run game but is strong in pass protection, too.

A three-star recruit, Walker currently has 27 offers (including seven out of the Big Ten and SEC) and eight visits lined up for the spring. The Illini will want to move quickly in setting up a visit with Walker or they're probably going to miss out on him.

Jake Thies, safety

Thies plays both running back and safety for Fenwick (Oak Park, Illinois), which just won the Illinois Class 6A state title. Thies played a big role in that: He was arguably the best player on the field in the state title game, finishing with two touchdowns and 161 total scrimmage yards, 19 tackles (including one for a loss) and an interception against East St. Louis.

At 6-feet and 185 pounds, Thies – a class of 2027 prospect – projects as a college safety. It's a little early to pinpoint what Thies' immediate role would be if he signed with Illinois, but he theoretically might have a better shot at playing time on an Illini defense that will run a base scheme with five defensive backs. Still, as a freshman, he is more likely to redshirt or get work as a special teams player before getting more than a handful of reps from scrimmage.

Illinois would seem to have an excellent shot at landing Thies, an in-state recruit who arguably has yet to receive an offer from a better combination of school and football program. Thies has 17 total offers, including from Iowa and UCLA in the Big Ten, plus Duke, West Virginia and Vanderbilt. Illinois should try to act fast: Thies figures to receive more Power 4 offers before the fall.