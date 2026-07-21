Illinois Recruiting: 2027 Target to Schedule Visit, 2028 Prospect Makes EYBL History
In this story:
In the summer, recruiting is the name of the game. College basketball programs invest resources into developing their current players and ensuring the squad is fully prepared come November, but coaching staffs are at least as active, if not more so, in recruiting activities.
And with Peach Jam – Nike EYBL’s end-of-season championship tournament – taking place this past week, it was a busy few days in the high school hoops world. Many Illini targets were playing at Peach Jam, including one who reportedly is on the verge of setting a visit date with Illinois. Meanwhile, another high-priority target earned distinguished honors.
Illinois basketball July 2026 recruiting update
2027 four-star Isaiah Santos to schedule Illinois visit?
Per Dushawn London of 247Sports, four-star forward Isaiah Santos is “locking in” a date for a visit to Illinois, along with Houston and Vanderbilt. He already has visits to Colorado, Minnesota and Texas Tech lined up.
Santos, a Texas native and the No. 78 player in his class (per 247Sports’ composite rankings), is a powerful, ultra-explosive forward whom the Illini offered in June. Although he isn’t the typical Illinois target – he’s a 6-foot-5 non-shooter (at least for the time being) – Santos would be a unique and potentially highly effective fit for the Illini.
In-state 2028 target Brady Pettigrew named first-ever EYBL 16U MVP
In 18 games of Nike EYBL action – which, mind you, is the most competitive circuit in AAU hoops – Brady Pettigrew averaged 24.4 points, 4.8 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 1.9 steals. His scoring ranked No. 1 among all players at the 16U level who played in at least five games. And in Peach Jam play, Pettigrew connected on 46.2 percent of his threes (although he did shoot just 30.2 percent from deep across all 18 games).
For his efforts, Pettigrew, who also turned heads with a spectacular game-winning and-one jumper this past week (watch below), was named the EYBL 16U MVP. He is the first-ever recipient of the award. (Also: fellow Illini target Cayden Daughtry was named the 17U MVP.)
Pettigrew, an in-state recruit from Bolingbrook, recently took an unofficial visit to Illinois and, by all accounts, is a priority target for Underwood and his staff. 247Sports’ composite rankings list Pettigrew as a five-star prospect and the No. 15 overall player in his class. He currently holds at least 33 Division I offers.
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Primarily covers Illinois football and basketball, and Kansas basketball, with an emphasis on analysis, features and recruiting. Langendorf, a third-generation University of Illinois alum, has been watching Illini basketball and football for as long as he can remember. An advertising student and journalism devotee, he has been writing for On SI since October 2024. He can be followed and reached on X @jglangendorf.Follow jglangendorf