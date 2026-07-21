Illinois Recruiting: 2027 Target to Schedule Visit, 2028 Prospect Makes EYBL History

In the summer, recruiting is the name of the game. College basketball programs invest resources into developing their current players and ensuring the squad is fully prepared come November, but coaching staffs are at least as active, if not more so, in recruiting activities.

And with Peach Jam – Nike EYBL’s end-of-season championship tournament – taking place this past week, it was a busy few days in the high school hoops world. Many Illini targets were playing at Peach Jam, including one who reportedly is on the verge of setting a visit date with Illinois. Meanwhile, another high-priority target earned distinguished honors.

Illinois basketball July 2026 recruiting update

Nov 14, 2025; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini head coach Brad Underwood greets the crowd before the tip of the game with the Colgate Raiders at State Farm Center. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

2027 four-star Isaiah Santos to schedule Illinois visit?

Per Dushawn London of 247Sports, four-star forward Isaiah Santos is “locking in” a date for a visit to Illinois, along with Houston and Vanderbilt. He already has visits to Colorado, Minnesota and Texas Tech lined up.

Visit News: Isaiah Santos, a four-star forward in the class of 2027, has locked in visits to Colorado, Minnesota, and Texas Tech.



Santos is also in the process of locking in dates for Houston, Illinois, and Vanderbilt.https://t.co/aqgIoFxSaK pic.twitter.com/I8UgNSIHgI — Dushawn London (@DushawnLondon1) July 19, 2026

Santos, a Texas native and the No. 78 player in his class (per 247Sports’ composite rankings), is a powerful, ultra-explosive forward whom the Illini offered in June . Although he isn’t the typical Illinois target – he’s a 6-foot-5 non-shooter (at least for the time being) – Santos would be a unique and potentially highly effective fit for the Illini.

In-state 2028 target Brady Pettigrew named first-ever EYBL 16U MVP

In 18 games of Nike EYBL action – which, mind you, is the most competitive circuit in AAU hoops – Brady Pettigrew averaged 24.4 points, 4.8 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 1.9 steals. His scoring ranked No. 1 among all players at the 16U level who played in at least five games. And in Peach Jam play, Pettigrew connected on 46.2 percent of his threes (although he did shoot just 30.2 percent from deep across all 18 games).

For his efforts, Pettigrew, who also turned heads with a spectacular game-winning and-one jumper this past week (watch below), was named the EYBL 16U MVP. He is the first-ever recipient of the award. (Also: fellow Illini target Cayden Daughtry was named the 17U MVP.)

BRADY PETTIGREW FOR THE WIN 😱



He nails the jumper at the buzzer to tie the game, then knocked the game-winning free throw to clinch the win at Peach Jam for Brad Beal Elite! pic.twitter.com/Z8Gk1mZEwW — NBA Future Starts Now (@nbafuturenow) July 16, 2026

Pettigrew, an in-state recruit from Bolingbrook, recently took an unofficial visit to Illinois and, by all accounts, is a priority target for Underwood and his staff. 247Sports’ composite rankings list Pettigrew as a five-star prospect and the No. 15 overall player in his class. He currently holds at least 33 Division I offers.