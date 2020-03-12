IlliniNow
Illinois Athletics Releases Statement on Attendance Restrictions Due To COVID-19

Matthew Stevens

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. -- The University of Illinois athletics department released a statement saying no decision has been reached on the attendance policy for spring on-campus sporting events due to concerns of the COVID-19 novel coronavirus epidemic. 

The statement released by Illinois associate athletics director for media relations Kent Brown on behalf of the athletics department. With Michigan and Ohio State already announcing the postponement/cancelation of its spring practices and spring football game while also restricting the incoming and outgoing recruiting efforts by its football staff, Illini Now/Sports Illustrated asked Brown if Illinois would follow suit. 

"We have put together a few committees to help guide us in those decisions," Brown's response statement to Illini Now/SI reads. "Things are changing extremely fast. No final decisions have been made at this point. All that could change, quickly, however."

And it, of course, did change quickly as minutes after the statement was released by U of I athletics, the National Basketball Association announced it was suspending its season until further notice after Utah Jazz All-Star forward Rudy Gobert reportedly tested positive for COVID-19 novel coronavirus.

USATSI_14172319
A photo of the entrance before the Nebraska Cornhuskers play against the Indiana Hoosiers during the opening round of the Big Ten Men's Basketball Tournament at Bankers Life Fieldhouse. The is the last game being played with fans and will be closed to the public the rest of the Big Ten Tournament to prevent the spread of the Covid-19 coronavirus.Brian Spurlock/USA TODAY Sports

The statement by U of I athletics reads as follows: 

Following today’s announcements by the NCAA and the Big Ten Conference regarding event management protocols for certain regular season and postseason competitions, including attendance restrictions on the Big Ten Men’s Basketball Tournament and upcoming NCAA championship events, the UI Division of Intercollegiate Athletics issues the following statement:

 For obvious reasons, we regret today’s decisions, which will have immediate and far-reaching implications for all people and partners involved in college athletics and, specifically, Fighting Illini Athletics. However, the health and safety of our student-athletes and their families, our coaches and staff, and our fans and campus communities must always remain at the forefront of our decisions. Current events are unprecedented in our history. The situation remains fluid and is evolving by the day and the hour. We will provide additional information as it becomes available. Regarding the men’s basketball tournament in Indianapolis, the Conference office announced that beginning Thursday, March 12, attendance at the remaining games of the tournament will be limited to student-athletes, coaches, event staff, essential team and Conference staff, TV network partners, credentialed media and members of the participating teams. The Conference will refund all tickets purchased for the 2020 Big Ten Men’s Basketball Tournament, including games tonight (Wednesday). Fans should direct any ticket refund inquiries to the original point of purchase – Ticketmaster, the Illinois Ticket Office or Bankers Life Fieldhouse box office – and more details will be provided at that time. The NCAA also announced earlier today that similar attendance restrictions will be placed on remaining winter and spring championship events. Fans who purchased NCAA championship event tickets directly from the Illinois Ticket Office will be issued a refund using the same method of payment at the time of purchase. The Big Ten has been in constant communication with conference schools regarding remaining winter and spring competitions for all sports on each campus. The same attendance restrictions listed above will be in effect for at least the remainder of the 2019-20 academic year. This includes all Big Ten and non-conference athletic events on the Illinois campus. Our top priority is the safety of our student-athletes and all of those who attend our events as we continue to monitor all relevant information on the COVID-19 virus. Events are changing very quickly and all policies and decisions could be further amended at any time.”

Basketball

