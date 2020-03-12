Illinois Athletics Releases Statement on Attendance Restrictions Due To COVID-19

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. -- The University of Illinois athletics department released a statement saying no decision has been reached on the attendance policy for spring on-campus sporting events due to concerns of the COVID-19 novel coronavirus epidemic.

The statement released by Illinois associate athletics director for media relations Kent Brown on behalf of the athletics department. With Michigan and Ohio State already announcing the postponement/cancelation of its spring practices and spring football game while also restricting the incoming and outgoing recruiting efforts by its football staff, Illini Now/Sports Illustrated asked Brown if Illinois would follow suit.

"We have put together a few committees to help guide us in those decisions," Brown's response statement to Illini Now/SI reads. "Things are changing extremely fast. No final decisions have been made at this point. All that could change, quickly, however."

And it, of course, did change quickly as minutes after the statement was released by U of I athletics, the National Basketball Association announced it was suspending its season until further notice after Utah Jazz All-Star forward Rudy Gobert reportedly tested positive for COVID-19 novel coronavirus.

A photo of the entrance before the Nebraska Cornhuskers play against the Indiana Hoosiers during the opening round of the Big Ten Men's Basketball Tournament at Bankers Life Fieldhouse. The is the last game being played with fans and will be closed to the public the rest of the Big Ten Tournament to prevent the spread of the Covid-19 coronavirus. Brian Spurlock/USA TODAY Sports

The statement by U of I athletics reads as follows:

Following today’s announcements by the NCAA and the Big Ten Conference regarding event management protocols for certain regular season and postseason competitions, including attendance restrictions on the Big Ten Men’s Basketball Tournament and upcoming NCAA championship events, the UI Division of Intercollegiate Athletics issues the following statement: