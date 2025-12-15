Illinois Holds Surprisingly Steady in Key Analytics After Loss to Nebraska

Illinois’ loss to Nebraska was disheartening for a variety of reasons . First and foremost, the Cornhuskers didn’t steal a win over the Illini – they came into Champaign and were simply the better team. They controlled the game wire to wire and deserved to win the contest – and probably by more points than they ultimately did.

Also, beating Nebraska appeared to be Illinois’ lone hurdle between a long winning streak and yet another rocky, up-and-down stretch in which any sort of real momentum continued to remain just out of grasp.

And following that game-winning bucket from the Cornhuskers’ Jamarques Lawrence, the Illini didn’t just have their momentum abruptly curbed (cutting short a two-game winning streak): They likely had their confidence shaken as they were largely manhandled by the visitors.

To top it off, it seemed inevitable that Illinois’ resume would take a massive hit after a home loss – even against a stellar club in Nebraska. Yet according to the analytics, the Illini have hardly missed a beat. In spite of their Saturday loss, they remain well-respected by KenPom, Bart Torvik and the NET rankings. Here’s the latest update from each (as of Sunday night):

Analytics still loving Illinois despite Nebraska loss

Nov 14, 2025; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini head coach Brad Underwood greets the crowd before the tip of the game with the Colgate Raiders at State Farm Center.

KenPom

In a bit of an unexpected twist, Illinois’ offense actually climbed from No. 5 to No. 3 in the aftermath of the Nebraska falter. Meanwhile, as expected, the defense dropped quite a bit – all the way to No. 40. Overall, the Illini rank 14th in KenPom, falling just five spots from their No. 9 slot before Saturday.

Bart Torvik

In a slight slip, Illinois went from No. 10 in Bart Torvik to No. 13 after Saturday. The offense ranks sixth, while the defense is No. 41.

NET Rankings

In just a one-spot drop, the Illini dipped from No. 12 in the NET to No. 13, with the Cornhuskers being the lone squad to jump them (Nebraska is now at No. 12). Illinois is 3-3 in Quad 1 games, with an unblemished 5-0 record in all other contests.

Dec 13, 2025; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini center Tomislav Ivisic (13) reacts after scoring during the second half against the Nebraska Cornhuskers at State Farm Center.

What it all means

We haven't even reached 2026 yet, so March remains a long way off. But every game left on the schedule has importance. If Illinois is hovering in the low teens range in the rankings, that would, theoretically, slot the Illini as roughly a four seed in the NCAA Tournament – and that’s with a season that hasn’t exactly gone to plan thus far.

With loads of opportunities remaining, Illinois climbing into a two or three seed isn’t unrealistic. On the flip side, with the vast majority of Big Ten play still left on the docket, there are a handful of potential land mines that could sink the Illini even further. For now, though, Illinois appears to be in an excellent spot in terms of the analytics and its resume considering how the first 11 games have unfolded.