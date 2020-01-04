No Lineup Changes Expected For Illini After Dismal Outing at MSU

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. -- One arriving to the State Farm Center Sunday expecting any noticeable changes to the way Illinois looks at the start of its game will be sorely disappointed.

Illini third-year head coach Brad Underwood is operating under the principle that if his team makes the shots they’re recently taking, they’ll be just fine.

“This league is about avoiding the highs and lows and with nearly every team in the top 50 or so in KenPom or the NET rankings, it is the opportunity you’re afforded nearly every time you step on this floor,” Underwood said Saturday. “

In a lot of ways, Underwood isn’t wrong. Illinois (9-5, 1-2 in Big Ten Conference) was down only five points to No. 14 Michigan State, the only remaining undefeated team in league play, with 30 seconds left in the first half Thursday night after missing its first 11 attempts from 3-point range.

The 40 minutes in East Lansing, Michigan was easily the worst shooting performance by an Illini team under Underwood and the first time they’d fallen below the 30-percent threshold (22 of 75 for 29.3 percent) in a contest.

“We made 11 (3-pointers) the game before,” Underwood said. “Just keep shooting it man. We’re walking through the (handshake) line and [Michigan State head coach] Tom [Izzo] says to me ‘you just had our Duke game’ (Michigan State shot 4 of 16 at home in a loss to Duke on Dec. 3) and I look up at the 12-minute mark and they’re shooting 34 percent and we’re trying to withstand their run and sometimes the ball doesn’t go in. I don’t make too much out of it.”

Underwood was asked about the production of sophomore reserve wing Alan Griffin, who might have been seen to overtake Da’Monte Williams and be the Illini’s third different starting wing alongside Ayo Dosunmu and Trent Williams in the three-guard lineup.

Griffin registered 17 points (5-9 field goals, 1 of 5 from 3-point range and a perfect 6 of 6 from the foul line), nine rebounds, an assist and a steal in 25 minutes Thursday in the 76-56 loss at Michigan State. The son of former NBA player Adrian Griffin, who wasn’t highly recruited out of high school, is shooting a remarkable 71.9 percent on his two-point figures and has already nearly matched his offensive rebounding total from his first season of college basketball.

“Confidence is the most powerful tool you have,” Underwood said. “I don’t know if it is a skill or not or what you want to call it. It allows you to do things to get you beyond your normal level. Alan plays with a motor and just plays so hard. He’s got great swagger. Now, he’s finding out I can go get rebounds, get baskets and do anything against anybody. We’re going to see his game blossom.”

However, Underwood loves what he’s getting from the 6-foot-5 wing off the bench so he’s not likely to make his first start of the 2019-20 season Sunday when the Illini host Purdue (9-5, 2-1).

“I like what he does on the bench,” Underwood said. “Shoot, he’s up there dapping everybody up (and) he’s a very active talker and communicator. I love what he’s bringing (because) you’re bringing a high motor guy off the bench who is also capable of making a lot of shots and baskets. You bring him (off the bench) with [Andre Feliz], [Kipper Nichols] and [Tevian Jones], we’re starting to get some productivity on the offensive end.”

Illinois won’t likely use a small four-guard lineup with Griffin at the power forward either due to the possibility of starting its twin towers lineup of 7-foot-3 center Matt Haarms and 6-foot-9, 270-pound forward Trevion Williams. Purdue got a combined 40 points, 18 rebounds and two blocks out that combination in a double-overtime home win over Minnesota Thursday. Since returning from injury, Haams has averaged 18.5 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 1.5 assists in the last two games by shooting 16-23 field goals and 2 of 5 3-pointers.

“It has been interesting and fun to watch Matt Haarms (after) I saw him in high school and to see have 26 (points) and nine (rebounds) the other night as a junior,” Underwood said. “Williams has become extremely effective and Sasha Stefanovic has become one of the nation’s elite shooters.”

Purdue will be looking for its fifth straight win over Illinois Sunday (7 p.m., FS1) and Boilermakers head coach Matt Painter is going for his 18th victory over the Illini in 25 career matchups.

Underwood balked at a question Saturday asked if he had concerns with the production level out of the power forward spot due to Giorgi Bezhanishvili seeing his point average dip by four, his field goal percentage dip nearly six percent and his turnover numbers increase in Big Ten Conference play.