Staff Picks: Who Wins Illinois vs Houston in the NCAA Tournament Sweet 16?

Thursday in Houston is where the rubber meets the road for Illinois (26-8), the inflection point in a season that hasn't gone entirely as hoped but also still holds the tantalizing possibility of the greatest finish in program history.

Standing between the No. 3-seeded Illini and NCAA Tournament glory is No. 2-seeded Houston (30-6), a dangerous foe that seems fueled on momentum (the Cougars have won seven of eight, having fallen only to Arizona in the Big 12 Tournament championship) and fury. They clash at the Toyota Center at 9:05 p.m. CT (TBS and TruTV).

Houston has home-court advantage (of a sort) and is favored by the bookmakers. But how does our crack Illinois on SI staff envision Illinois-Houston playing out? Find out below:

Jason Langendorf

Illinois has arguably won only one game this season that it probably shouldn't have – at Purdue – while losing a handful of games that had been in its grasp. At some point, every team with championship aspirations has to take the best shot of a heavyweight opponent (Houston qualifies) and not only hit back harder, but also finish the fight. If the Illini have it in them to do so, they'll have to show it Thursday against the Cougars. I think they dig in and find it.

Prediction: Illinois 79, Houston 77

"I just got goosebumps... this is why we play basketball."



David Mirkovic isn't numb to the fact the Illini are in the Sweet 16. The stakes are still the same as week one, but the further Illinois goes, the more it means to players.#Illini | @IlliniMBB | #MarchMadness pic.twitter.com/sLTXoJCItZ — Jake Bedell (@JakeBedellTV) March 25, 2026

Steve Greenberg

Cougars guards Kingston Flemings, Milos Uzan and Emanuel Sharpe are a nightmare trio for the Illini defense. Not only are they quick, clever and crafty at the offensive end, but they – along with athletic big men Joseph Tugler and Chris Cenac Jr. – just might be too quick at the defensive end for Illinois. Houston will go so hard at freshman Keaton Wagler and David Mirkovic , turnovers could prove costly for the Illini. Whether or not Brad Underwood can stand nose-to-nose with Kellvin Sampson and at least equal him in the coaching department remains to be seen as well.

Prediction: Houston 80, Illinois 75

Illinois takes on Houston tonight 👀@tsnmike previews the South Region Sweet 16 matchup 👇#B1GToday x @IlliniMBB pic.twitter.com/7kkLWmXEmn — Big Ten Men's Basketball (@B1GMBBall) March 26, 2026

Jackson Langendorf

We've said it all year: If the Illini play defense, they're going to beat just about any opponent that stands in front of them. Through two NCAA Tournament games, we've seen a defense resembling the stifling unit that made brief appearances during the 12-game winning streak earlier this year. Expect that squad, led by veteran guard Kylan Boswell , to show up for 40 minutes on Thursday and push Illinois to a win, despite what figures to be a relatively inefficient offensive performance.

Prediction: Illinois 68, Houston 62

Pranav Hegde

Illinois will hang around for a while and make Houston earn it, but this feels like the kind of game in which the Cougars’ toughness and physicality eventually wear the Illini down. Illinois has the size and shot-making to make things interesting, but Houston rarely gives teams clean looks or easy second chances. Expect a hard-fought battle for 40 minutes, but the Cougars should have a little too much in the end.

Prediction: Houston 76, Illinois 68

"When there's 50-50 plays against Houston, they're not 50-50, they're 90-10 in favor of the Cougars."@JonRothstein on the culture of toughness Kelvin Sampson has built at @UHCougarMBK pic.twitter.com/i3o7o2PSAU — CBS Sports College Basketball 🏀 (@CBSSportsCBB) April 4, 2025

Jared Shlesky

Both teams are capable of winning, but with Houston playing in its home city and not having to travel all that far, the Cougars have the slight advantage. And for the first time all year, Illini star Wagler looks a little fatigued. He hasn't played at an elite level in over a month, and without a breakout performance from him, I just don't see Illinois winning.

Prediction: Houston 84, Illinois 80

Jack Ankony

Perimeter shooting and rebounding have been two of Illinois’ biggest strengths all season, especially in the NCAA Tournament. But Houston has a disciplined defense capable of limiting good three-point looks and relentless rebounders who can compete with Illinois’ strength on the glass. I also give the coaching advantage to Sampson. Illinois can win what I expect to be a close game, but the Cougars’ toughness prevails in front of a Houston-favored crowd.

Prediction: Houston 76, Illinois 70