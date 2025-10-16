Illinois vs. Illinois State Exhibition: Three Things We Can Learn About the Illini
In just three days, Illinois basketball will be taking the State Farm Center floor for an exhibition matchup against Illinois State – one of the top mid-majors in the country and the preseason favorite in the always-competitive Missouri Valley Conference.
With the Illini having restocked the roster yet again, and with a number of open questions floating around the program, fans are eager to get their first glimpse of the 2025-26 squad (Sunday, 2 p.m. CT, BTN+). Here are three things we hope to learn about the Illini on Sunday:
What the Illinois State exhibition may reveal about Illinois
How real is the Keaton Wagler hype?
We’ve heard it all offseason. Illinois coach Brad Underwood and guard Kylan Boswell, to just name a few, have drilled the idea home since Wagler arrived in Champaign: the 6-foot-6 guard is legit, and is expected to be a Day 1 contributor.
Coaches and teammates alike are generally complimentary of their own – especially when it comes to newcomers. Yet the level of praise Wagler has received through the summer and fall goes beyond the usual platitudes.
It’s abundantly clear that Wagler has caught his coaches and teammates by surprise, and one of the top reasons to tune in Sunday will be to see how his debut unfolds.
Can Illinois defend?
Offense is practically a given for this team. Underwood consistently churns out some of the best and most efficient scoring units in the country, and especially given the level and type of talent on this Illini roster – which perhaps has more firepower than any previous Underwood team – there’s no reason to believe that won’t be the case once again in 2025-26.
The big question mark is on the other end of the floor. And although Illinois State is a mid-major, the Redbirds are a strong enough opponent to serve as a solid measuring stick for this Illini defense.
Guard Johnny Kinziger and big man Chase Walker may have an argument as the best non-Power 5 guard-forward duo in the country, and their supporting cast is stellar, too. ISU may not offer a Big Ten-level test, but it certainly won’t be a walk in the park for the Illini defense.
Which returning Illini has taken the biggest step forward?
Everyone is eager to see Illinois' new additions, but what about the familiar faces? Perhaps forward Ben Humrichous has expanded his game and is operating at a different level with a year of Big Ten experience under his belt.
Maybe Tomislav Ivisic and Kylan Boswell have made improvements in their game beyond the wildest dreams of Illini fans. Or has local legend Jake Davis blossomed into a true weapon within the rotation?
An exhibition game – even against a stout program such as Illinois State – can only tell us so much. But at the very least, this one should offer a glimpse into what can be expected from this season's Illinois club.