5 Key Stats That Defined Illinois' NCAA Tournament Win Over VCU

Despite two straight 20-plus-point wins for Illinois in the NCAA Tournament, it didn’t exactly feel like the Illini “cruised” through their opening weekend. Both Penn in the first round and VCU in the second round at least briefly made things interesting – especially the latter club.

The Rams socked the Illini in the jaw more than once, and made their presence felt from wire to wire. Still, Illinois escaped with a 76-55 victory to punch its ticket to the Sweet 16 for a matchup with No. 2 seed Houston. Here are five key stats that explain how the Illini took down the Rams:

5 numbers that explain Illinois’ Round of 32 victory over VCU

Illinois Fighting Illini forward David Mirkovic (0) celebrates after scoring Saturday, March 21, 2026, during the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament second round game against the VCU Rams at Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina. | Alex Martin/Greenville News / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The rebounding margin in Illinois’ favor: 16

The Illini’s prowess on the glass is well-known, but that skill has too often disappeared in the biggest moments. Not on Saturday night, though. Although VCU’s lack of size certainly played a role in that, the championship-level effort Illinois displayed for 40 straight minutes was the true difference-maker.

If the Illini can manage to control the boards in the remainder of their games – a colossal task against an equally potent rebounding unit in Houston – they may find themselves still dancing in Indianapolis.

VCU’s field-goal percentage: 34.8 percent

VCU Rams guard Terrence Hill Jr. (6) scores near Illinois Fighting Illini guard Andrej Stojakovic (2), two of the top scorers in the game March 21, 2026 during the second half of the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament second round game at Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina. | Ken Ruinard / USA Today Network South Carolina / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

You’ve definitely heard somebody say it (including us at Illinois on SI): if the Illini defend, they can beat anyone in the country. In the Round of 32, Illinois defended – perhaps better than it has in any game this year. The result: a rout of the Rams.

VCU shot just 23-for-66 (34.8 percent) and was held to a season-low 55 points. Illinois blended its exceptional length with stellar one-on-one defense across the board and superb help defense to create a nearly impenetrable defensive front. It was a thoroughly encouraging effort. But the Illini may need an even better defensive performance to keep a dangerous Cougars offense at bay on Thursday.

Illinois’ second-half turnovers: three

The Illini were apparently preparing for tax season in the first half, attempting to get a few write-offs by way of donation after donation. All of them were received by the Rams, who certainly didn’t take them for granted, finishing with 17 points off turnovers.

Illinois coughed up the rock at an uncharacteristically high clip in the first half, getting whistled for travels, throwing jumped passes, committing offensive fouls. But the Illini returned to form after the break, taking care of possessions and reaping the benefits.

The Rams’ free-throw attempts: six

Illinois Fighting Illini head coach Brad Underwood watches as his team plays March 21, 2026 during the first half of the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament second round game against VCU at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina. | Ken Ruinard / USA Today Network South Carolina / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

VCU’s total fouls: 15. Illinois’ total fouls: 14. The free-throw attempt disparity: 11. The Illini are physical, yet they manage to maintain an almost impossibly low opponents' free-throw rate (No. 1 in the country).

Illinois has mastered the art of playing tough defense without fouling – and particularly when the other team is in the act of shooting. Illini coach Brad Underwood has put a clear emphasis on this category, and it has paid off the entire campaign.

Andrej Stojakovic’s points off the bench: 21

In all honesty, it doesn’t really matter who starts the game. The more important factor is who finishes it. In a tight game down the stretch who needs to be on the floor? Although the Illini haven’t been in crunch time yet in the tournament, wing Andrej Stojakovic is making a compelling case for being their go-to closer.

Andrej Stojakovic off the bench to send Illinois to the Sweet 16:



21 PTS | 7-12 FG | 26 MINS pic.twitter.com/fXbI4Z5ekf — B/R Hoops (@brhoops) March 22, 2026