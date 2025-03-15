Would Iowa Transfer Forward Owen Freeman Consider a Move to Illinois?
The news shouldn't come as a shock to anyone familiar with college athletics today: Iowa sophomore forward Owen Freeman on Saturday announced his intention to enter the NCAA transfer portal when it opens March 24.
In the modern era of college basketball, a player can be moved to change programs by the slightest provocation or motivation, and in Freeman's case there were plenty. Whether related to the firing of Hawkeyes coach Fran McCaffery or Iowa's mediocre season (17-16, 7-13 Big Ten) or a finger injury that cut short his 2024-25 season and required surgery, Freeman decided a fresh start was needed.
That should be a boon for one fortunate program. Freeman, a 6-foot-10, 245-pounder, was named co-Big Ten Freshman of the Year in 2024 and took a step forward this season, averaging 16.7 points (on 63.8 percent shooting) and 6.7 rebounds in 19 games before suffering the injury. He's a crafty post scorer and quality rebounder who also runs the floor well and has gradually extended his shooting range to the three-point arc.
The central question in this space is, of course, would Freeman entertain the idea of a move roughly three and a half hours southeast, to Champaign and the University of Illinois?
This isn't just a fishing expedition. Freeman is from Moline, Illinois, and the Illini were the first school to extend a scholarship offer to him as a high schooler back in 2020. Freeman even made an unofficial visit to Champaign in 2021.
Freeman would be a monstrous addition to the Illini frontcourt, which already features sophomore Tomislav Ivisic and freshman Morez Johnson Jr. – but features very little functional depth, as Friday's Illinois loss to Maryland reaffirmed. Freeman's presence would cinch the Illini's status as college basketball's most dominant rebounding team and provide more balance to a perimeter-heavy offense.
What is the likelihood of seeing Freeman in orange and blue? Seems low. According to On3, Freeman – the recruiting site's current No. 1 available transfer headed to the portal – is said to have Arkansas, Gonzaga, Michigan and Creighton high on his list. Even Butler, where McCaffrey's sons Connor and Patrick are an assistant coach and a player, respectively, would seem to be a possible landing spot.
NIL money and the as-yet-to-be-announced transfers of other players across the college basketball landscape also figure to influence Freeman's decision, so there's far more smoke than fire surrounding his intentions. But we'll all know more in a couple weeks' time.