Is Illinois' Freshman Class Poised to Be the Best of the Brad Underwood Era?
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Even in the midst of Illinois’ NCAA Tournament run last March, the 2026 recruiting class appeared to be pretty well sorted. At the time, Lucas Morillo, Ethan Brown and Landon Davis headlined a strong group.
At the time, Illini coach Brad Underwood had said that three was a solid number. So from the outside looking in, it seemed as though the Illini had put a bow on the class and had pointed their recruiting efforts toward 2027 and beyond.
Then, out of the blue, Quentin Coleman announced he was Champaign-bound. But who could pass up a five-star prospect? Then Zavier Zens signed. But a college-ready, high-IQ player such as Zens was just too clean of a fit for Illinois not to bring him aboard. Made sense.
Then the waters calmed – but not for long. In early June, the Illini were still recruiting, and wound up bringing on the No. 1 in-state prospect in Lincoln Williams as a late addition.
Now, with a full roster (transfer Quentin McCoy recently joined the fold), there will be no more immediate movement for the Illini. But a freshman class that was once expected to be relatively small is now the largest Illinois has seen in Underwood’s tenure since 2018. So while it's quantity stands out, there's reason to believe that it may also contain the best mixture of depth and firepower of any class in the Underwood era.
Could Illinois' 2026 freshman class be Brad Underwood's best?
First, let’s whittle down the competition. A few classes don’t even have a leg to stand on, while others boast obvious stardom but little else to offer (namely Kofi Cockburn’s 2019 class).
Then there are the ultra-talented groups that made their marks elsewhere. (No member of the 2022 class, which consisted of Ty Rodgers, Skyy Clark, Jayden Epps and Sencire Harris, finished their career at Illinois. The 2021 class was similar.)
That leaves a few challengers on the board. The 2018 class was headlined by Ayo Dosunmu, Giorgi Bezhanishvili and Alan Griffin (Andres Feliz was a JUCO find). Close, but no cigar.
The 2020 crew was stocked with gifted hoopers – namely Adam Miller, Andre Curbelo and Coleman Hawkins – but only one (Hawkins) truly starred and endured for the Illini.
That leaves us with the two most recent previous recruiting classes. The 2024 collective of Kasparas Jakucionis, Will Riley, Morez Johnson Jr. and Tomislav Ivisic are going to be very hard to beat – even taking into account Johnson’s move to Michigan.
With its second-to-none firepower – hello, Keaton Wagler and David Mirkovic – the 2025 class gives that group a run for its money but can't match the depth.
So let’s circle back to the young men of the hour: 2026. Star power? You've got Quentin Coleman. (And if history is any indication, it’s more likely than not that another member of the class will join Coleman in that category, even if it isn’t in Year 1.)
Depth? That's a hard yes. Underwood has said time and again this offseason that he is thoroughly pleased with his freshman class across the board. The most telltale sign? All six of them appear to be in a battle for rotation minutes on a club that returns five key members of a Final Four team.
“I say this in a positive way,” Underwood told CBS Sports’ Jon Rothstein in late August. “We haven’t lost any of them yet. Usually in the summer, you feel like, well, there’s a couple guys that maybe can’t help you right away. I don’t feel that.”
It’s not possible for every player in the class to be a significant contributor in 2026-27, but the fact that each of them is seemingly at least in the discussion is ridiculously impressive – and a testament, once again, to Underwood’s eye for talent.
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Primarily covers Illinois football and basketball, and Kansas basketball, with an emphasis on analysis, features and recruiting. Langendorf, a third-generation University of Illinois alum, has been watching Illini basketball and football for as long as he can remember. An advertising student and journalism devotee, he has been writing for On SI since October 2024. He can be followed and reached on X @jglangendorf.Follow jglangendorf