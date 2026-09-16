5-Star Illinois Target Darius Wabbington Moves Up Visit to Champaign

We know: It’s all coming at you fast. Illinois basketball recruiting has quickly become synonymous with the five-star label. In the 2027 class alone, the Illini are heavily involved – or have been – with five five-star recruits. But one specific target shouldn't get lost in the shuffle: big man Darius Wabbington .

5⭐️ Darius Wabbington has moved up his official visit to Illinois to this weekend, he told @Rivals.



The 6-foot-11 senior was originally scheduled to visit the Illini in late October. https://t.co/Q0sbtjjLZY pic.twitter.com/dnPI920T3k — Joe Tipton (@JoeTipton) September 15, 2026

Per Joe Tipton of On3 Sports, Wabbington, who is the second-ranked center in the nation, has moved his visit to Champaign up from late October to this coming weekend.

Is Darius Wabbington's earlier-than-expected visit to Illinois a signal?

Sunnsylope forward Darius Wabbington (21) drives on St Mary’s forward Cam Williams (1) during the Open Boys Championship game at Arizona Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Phoenix on March 7, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Let’s rewind the tape: Back in late June, Wabbington announced his top six schools. The list was as follows: Arizona, Kentucky, North Carolina, Texas, Louisville and Indiana. Notice anything? No Illini. Brad Underwood and his staff had yet to even extend a reported offer.

Come mid-August, though, Wabbington had scheduled a visit to Illinois, signaling that there was mutual interest. So, seemingly, the Illini came storming into Wabbington’s recruitment and found themselves welcomed to the party. But surprisingly, there was still no reported offer. (Per Wabbington's 247Sports page, there remains no Illinois offer as of Tuesday.)

Now Wabbington is pushing his visit to Champaign to the front of the docket (he visited Indiana earlier this month). The decision begs a question: Is Wabbington trying to make it clear to Underwood and Co. that Illinois is at – or very near – the top of his list?

Players visiting a school without an offer isn’t exactly uncommon. But a five-star recruit doing so during his senior year is. Clearly, the interest is there from Wabbington. And if the Illini are hosting him, then the feeling must be reciprocated.

Admittedly, it’s entirely possible something simply came up and Wabbington switched gears. Regardless, in no world is it a bad sign that Wabbington is moving up his visit.

Why Illinois must make Wabbington a priority target

Sunnyslope Vikings center Darius Wabbington (21) looks to pass the ball against the Basha Bears during their semifinal game at Chaparral High School in Scottsdale on March 4, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

And, offer or not, Illinois should make it crystal clear that it doesn’t just want but burns to put Wabbington in orange-and-blue threads come 2027-28. The Illini are expected to lose both of the Ivisic twins and will be in dire need of frontcourt reinforcements (just imagine if David Mirkovic heads off to the NBA , too).

Wabbington easily checks the boxes from a size standpoint (6-foot-11, 255 pounds). But it’s his skill set that makes a potential union with Illinois so enticing.

4⭐️ Darius Wabbington has been rolling for Compton Magic, leading the squad to an 8–0 start in 3SSB play. 🔥 @3SSBCircuit pic.twitter.com/YMTGpL5psb — League Ready (@LeagueRDY) May 22, 2026

There isn’t another program on his list – or even off it, for that matter – better equipped to put him in positions to thrive and reap the benefits of his abilities. Wabbington can handle the ball, shoot from deep, post up, pass. He’s extremely versatile and shockingly polished for a player at his age and with his physical traits.

As Underwood has shown on a year-to-year basis, he is a mastermind at tailoring offenses to the strengths of his players and utilizing the unique abilities of players with an ultra-diverse skill set – a category Wabbington fits firmly into.