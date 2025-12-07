Did Illinois' Keaton Wagler Just Level Up Against Tennessee?

Illinois’ Keaton Wagler has burst onto the scene as a freshman and been thoroughly impressive for an Illini squad that desperately needed backcourt depth as it battled injuries throughout the early weeks of the season.



In fact, Wagler has played so well that once Illinois finally got back Mihailo Petrovic , the team's expected starting lead guard in 2025-26, it was the freshman who stuck around in the starting lineup.

Even so, the top-shelf high-major matchups had clearly been a bridge too far for Wagler. Although mature beyond his years, and with a game that has translated well to Division I competition, he has certain limitations at 185 pounds and just 18 years old.

That was never more evident than it had been in games against Texas Tech, Alabama and UConn. In those outings, Wagler went a combined 6-for-21 from the field and scored 22 total points, struggling at times with the size, physicality and athleticism of top college competition.

Illinois' Keaton Wagler has excellent showing in win over Tennessee

Dec 6, 2025; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini guard Keaton Wagler (23) reacts after a made three point basket against the Tennessee Volunteers during the first half at Bridgestone Arena. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

But on Saturday night, against perhaps the most gritty and brutish team in the country, Wagler was superb. He scored 16 points, snagged eight rebounds and dished out five assists while committing zero turnovers in Illinois’ 75-62 win over Tennessee in Nashville.

“His IQ, his understanding … Keaton just plays. The environment doesn’t bother him,” said Illini coach Brad Underwood in the postgame press conference. “Maybe a little bit of the physicality. It’s just a matter of him getting comfortable."

That may be the best word to describe Wagler at his best: comfortable. As Underwood has said of him before, Wagler doesn't often get sped up. When he takes his opportunities as they present themselves, shoots in rhythm and avoids forcing the issue, he can be quietly devastating – as he showed with a career-high four threes made against the Volunteers.



"We didn’t talk one second about shooting threes," Underwood said. "But that’s what he does.”

“And we needed him to be more aggressive and more assertive. But the most impressive thing is the no turnovers. And that’s almost every single day. He just takes care of the ball and he’s a very, very mature decision maker. And that’s usually not the case for a freshman.”

Through nine games, Wagler has committed just 10 turnovers – a terrific number for a freshman point guard thrust into the starting lineup and clocking 29.4 minutes per game. And given how often he plays on the ball, and specifically in ball-screen actions and attacking situations, that number is patently absurd.

On Saturday, Wagler did it all. Knocking down threes – off the catch and the dribble – getting downhill, creating for others and even posting up around the hoop, Wagler brought out the entire arsenal against the stingy Vols defense.

If the Illini can consistently get this sort of production out of Wagler against high-major foes, and if he's able to carry this level of play into the Big Ten schedule, then this club is indeed a legitimate title threat in the best conference in the nation.