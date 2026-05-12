Keaton Wagler's Official Measurements Released – Why His NBA Draft Stock Could Slip
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Illinois standout freshman Keaton Wagler was a lot of things in his lone collegiate season (a knockdown shooter, excellent playmaker and master of pace, to name a few) but athletic he was not. Naturally, as a high-major player, Wagler is indisputably “athletic”, but relative to his peers, he has never stood out in that realm.
Laterally, he isn’t slow-footed, but he does leave a bit to be desired. And his first step on offense is by no means lightning-quick. Vertical explosion remains the biggest concern, though. Listed at 6-foot-6, Wagler finished the season with a donut in terms of dunks.
But scouts have remained very willing to look past zero dunks and an all-around lack of explosiveness. One of the main reasons: Wagler has positional size and excellent length – or so went the general consensus.
Illinois' Keaton Wagler official NBA Draft Combine measurements
On Monday, though, his official measurements were taken at the NBA Draft Combine. Per Jonathan Givony, the results are as follows: a height of 6-foot-5 barefoot, a weight of 188 pounds, a wingspan of 6-foot-6 and one-quarter and a standing reach of 8-foot-4.
Standing at a true 6-foot-6 would’ve been beneficial for Wagler, but 6-foot-5 isn’t going to turn any suitors away (the majority of players are listed an inch, and sometimes two, higher than their actual height).
Now, as for the 6-foot-6 wingspan, that is teetering on red-flag territory. NBA players often have a wingspan approximately 4-5 inches longer than their height.
On paper, the difference seems miniscule, but the disparity is evident on the court. Rebounds, deflections, finishing or shooting over outstretched arms – you name it – everything is affected by length, which is why scouts’ opinions can be swayed by these measurements.
Between his height and wingspan, Wagler has a standing reach of just 8-foot-4 – which is approximately 1.5 inches taller than the average NBA point guard and 1.5 inches shorter than the average shooting guard (per Draft Express).
At the end of the day, Wagler still has positional size. A 6-foot-5 point guard has an advantage seeing and shooting (although his setpoint on his jumper is relatively low) over defenders. But if he slots into a two-guard role, then he no longer has any physical advantage, and he arguably becomes undersized.
Regardless, his combination of shooting, playmaking, poise and all-around feel is what truly sets him apart. Less-than-ideal measurements don’t change what Wagler has already proven on the court – but they are a mild concern scouts will certainly have in the back of their minds.
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Primarily covers Illinois football and basketball, and Kansas basketball, with an emphasis on analysis, features and recruiting. Langendorf, a third-generation University of Illinois alum, has been watching Illini basketball and football for as long as he can remember. An advertising student and journalism devotee, he has been writing for On SI since October 2024. He can be followed and reached on X @jglangendorf.Follow jglangendorf