Keaton Wagler's Official Measurements Released – Why His NBA Draft Stock Could Slip

Illinois standout freshman Keaton Wagler was a lot of things in his lone collegiate season (a knockdown shooter, excellent playmaker and master of pace, to name a few) but athletic he was not. Naturally, as a high-major player, Wagler is indisputably “athletic”, but relative to his peers, he has never stood out in that realm.

Laterally, he isn’t slow-footed, but he does leave a bit to be desired. And his first step on offense is by no means lightning-quick. Vertical explosion remains the biggest concern, though. Listed at 6-foot-6, Wagler finished the season with a donut in terms of dunks.

But scouts have remained very willing to look past zero dunks and an all-around lack of explosiveness. One of the main reasons: Wagler has positional size and excellent length – or so went the general consensus.

Illinois' Keaton Wagler official NBA Draft Combine measurements

UConn Huskies guard Silas Demary Jr. (2) defends and is called for a foul against Illinois Fighting Illini guard Keaton Wagler (23) on Saturday, April 4, 2026, during a Final Four game at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. | Christine Tannous/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

On Monday, though, his official measurements were taken at the NBA Draft Combine. Per Jonathan Givony, the results are as follows: a height of 6-foot-5 barefoot, a weight of 188 pounds, a wingspan of 6-foot-6 and one-quarter and a standing reach of 8-foot-4.

Illinois' Keaton Wagler measured 6'5 barefoot and 188 pounds at the NBA Draft Combine, with a 6'6.25 wingspan and 8'4 standing reach.



First measurements we've seen for Wagler. Good size for a PG, but is functionally a little smaller given the wingspan, frame, and reach. pic.twitter.com/JodenJUY9L — Jonathan Givony (@DraftExpress) May 11, 2026

Standing at a true 6-foot-6 would’ve been beneficial for Wagler, but 6-foot-5 isn’t going to turn any suitors away (the majority of players are listed an inch, and sometimes two, higher than their actual height).

Now, as for the 6-foot-6 wingspan, that is teetering on red-flag territory. NBA players often have a wingspan approximately 4-5 inches longer than their height.

On paper, the difference seems miniscule, but the disparity is evident on the court. Rebounds, deflections, finishing or shooting over outstretched arms – you name it – everything is affected by length, which is why scouts’ opinions can be swayed by these measurements.

Between his height and wingspan, Wagler has a standing reach of just 8-foot-4 – which is approximately 1.5 inches taller than the average NBA point guard and 1.5 inches shorter than the average shooting guard ( per Draft Express ).

At the end of the day, Wagler still has positional size. A 6-foot-5 point guard has an advantage seeing and shooting (although his setpoint on his jumper is relatively low) over defenders. But if he slots into a two-guard role, then he no longer has any physical advantage, and he arguably becomes undersized.

Regardless, his combination of shooting, playmaking, poise and all-around feel is what truly sets him apart. Less-than-ideal measurements don’t change what Wagler has already proven on the court – but they are a mild concern scouts will certainly have in the back of their minds.