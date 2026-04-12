Illinois' Keaton Wagler Declares for NBA Draft: What to Know
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On Saturday, Illinois freshman guard Keaton Wagler officially closed a chapter. With his declaration for the NBA draft, Wagler extinguished the flicker of hope Illini nation had of a return, putting a swift end to his collegiate career after just one season in Champaign.
Wagler walked onto campus last summer heavily viewed as a redshirt candidate, but 663 points, 188 rebounds and 157 assists later, he is now a projected top 10 pick in the upcoming NBA draft.
His meteoric rise in less than one calendar year is nothing short of remarkable – and it all culminated in the most prestigious individual honors and team accolades. Wagler was named a Consensus All-American while he led the Illini to their first Final Four appearance in 21 years.
What is Keaton Wagler’s projected draft range?
This freshman class was one of the most dominant – and deep – units the college game has ever seen.
BYU’s AJ Dybantsa, Kansas’ Darryn Peterson, and Duke’s Cameron Boozer were projected superstars in Year 1, and each met (if not surpassed) expectations. That trio, barring any unexpected chaos, will be plucked off the board with the first three picks (in any order).
From there, it comes down to fit. North Carolina forward Caleb Wilson, Houston guard Kingston Flemings, Arkansas lead guard Darius Acuff Jr., and Wagler round out the next tier, with many giving Wilson the slight nod at the top. In that trio of guards (Flemings, Acuff, and Wagler), though,
Wagler appears to have moved to the forefront following his run to the Final Four.
History has proven freshmen cannot lead teams on deep runs in March – especially not guards – yet Wagler bucked that trend and pushed his squad to the Final Four.
Among all of the aforementioned players, only Wagler made it to the last weekend of the Big Dance with Boozer being the lone other individual to even advance past the Sweet 16.
With all of the pre-draft festivities still ahead of us, it’s impossible to predict exactly how everything will unfold. But, for now, expect Wagler to lean towards the upper end of the 5-8 range.
How will Keaton Wagler fit in the NBA?
With the primary skill necessary to thrive at the next level – shooting – fully present in Wagler’s game, the floor is already elevated. He can shoot off the bounce or off the catch, contests hardly bother him, he gets it off quick, is quite efficient and he has deep range. From a shooting perspective, Wagler has all of the bases covered.
Pair that with his second-to-none feel for the game and processing ability – all of which amounts to high-level playmaking, low turnover rate, and generally mistake-free offense – and Wagler is an ideal offensive prospect.
There are concerns with his lack of athleticism (zero dunks on the year), but his size at 6-foot-6, length and that unflappability mostly put those concerns to rest.
Also, the recent emergence of NBA stars who lack traditional vertical explosion (namely Luke Doncic, but even Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Tyrese Haliburton, to an extent), but negate any of those drawbacks with sheer IQ and feel have helped Wagler’s athletic shortcomings take a backseat to his tremendous all-around ability.
Although it may take some time before his role is cemented at the next level (bonafide lead guard vs. high-usage, playmaking wing), Wagler has the skills and intangibles to put together a lengthy NBA career – and, given his penchant for shattering expectations, perhaps a legendary one, too.
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Primarily covers Illinois football and basketball, and Kansas basketball, with an emphasis on analysis, features and recruiting. Langendorf, a third-generation University of Illinois alum, has been watching Illini basketball and football for as long as he can remember. An advertising student and journalism devotee, he has been writing for On SI since October 2024. He can be followed and reached on X @jglangendorf.Follow jglangendorf