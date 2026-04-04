Has Illinois Found Its Keaton Wagler Successor in Quentin Coleman?

Keaton Wagler has been an anomaly. The No. 150 recruit in 247Sports' rankings and the No. 261 recruit in its composite rankings, Wagler was all over the place on recruiting boards – except, ironically, at the very top.

Standing 6-foot-6 and (maybe) 180 pounds when he set foot on Champaign’s campus last summer, Wagler wasn’t expected to be a star. The “ideal scenario” would have been Wagler earning back-end rotation minutes, soaking up knowledge from veteran guard Kylan Boswell and projected lead guard Mihailo Petrovic while setting up camp in the weight room with strength and conditioning coach Adam Fletcher – or so went the general consensus.

Instead, Wagler earned All-American honors, led Illinois to a Final Four (and perhaps further?) while putting up averages of 17.9 points, 5.0 rebounds and 4.3 assists. Naturally, every coach – and fan, of course – is in the process of seeking the “next Keaton Wagler."

Is Quentin Coleman, who committed to the Illini on Friday , that guy? Well, per ESPN – which actually gave Coleman the college player comparison of Wagler back in January when he was signed with Wake Forest – he very well may be the guy. We’ll dive into the notable similarities below and then explain why Coleman is, at the same time, his own player.

Illinois commit Quentin Coleman has drawn Keaton Wagler comparisons

July 19, 2025; North Augusta, South Carolina, USA; Brad Beal Elite Quentin Coleman (1) gestures to a teammate as Team Durant Evans Barning Jr. (7) defends during the Brad Beal Elite and Team Durant game at the Nike EYBL Peach Jam at Riverview Park Activity Center. Brad Beal Elite won 91-59. Mandatory Credit: Katie Goodale - Augusta Chronicle/USA TODAY NETWORK | Katie Goodale / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The first trait that leaps out in the case of both players: the smoothness of their games. Coleman, similar to Wagler, has a silky jumper (though there are slight nuances in each player's form). As a ball-handler, Coleman has that same Wagler-esque ability to never be sped up and constantly control the pace of the game. Additionally, Coleman likely has an even tighter handle (perhaps aided by his slightly shorter stature, at 6-foot-4).

Neither player has blow-by first-step speed, but each more than makes up for it with craftiness. The combination of change of pace, footwork, ball fakes and all-around ability to manipulate a defense is evident in each player’s style. It's worth noting, though, that Wagler’s additional size affords him better vision and finishing angles than Coleman.

Wagler, who as a prospect was listed as a shooting guard, has been a superb lead guard for the Illini from a playmaking standpoint. He wasn’t lauded as a recruit for his passing, because he rarely delivers the flashy dime.

Coleman is similar in that sense. He takes what defenses give him, consistently makes the correct basketball play and is unaffected by whether the pass winds up being a hockey assist or actually goes down in the box score as a dime. Both players are also excellent caretakers of the ball.

How Keaton Wagler and Quentin Coleman differ

Mar 28, 2026; Houston, TX, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini guard Keaton Wagler (23) controls the ball against Iowa Hawkeyes guard Kael Combs (11) in the second half during an Elite Eight game of the South Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

The elephant in the room: Wagler has already done all of this against high-major hoopers. There was a reason no one expected his game to translate as seamlessly as it did. Wagler’s ability to process the game is second to none, and until Coleman is put in similar scenarios against a comparable level of competition, we can’t accurately predict how quickly his game – or how much of it – will carry over to the Division 1 level (although his success on the EYBL circuit is encouraging).

Coleman is also a notably better midrange operator and shooter, although, in Wagler’s defense, that part of his game has likely been phased out by Illinois’ style of play. With that in mind, expect Coleman to showcase very little of that aspect of his bag in Champaign.

Athletically, Coleman also has a slight nod over Wagler. The 6-foot-4 guard can rise up and finish above the rim and has slightly more twitch laterally, as well. All of that speaks to even more athletic upside after some quality time with Coach Fletch.

Is Quentin Coleman the Keaton Wagler successor?

Principia Panthers guard Quentin Coleman (11) goes for a lay up during a City of Palms Classic semifinal game against the Paul VI Panthers at Suncoast Credit Union Arena in Fort Myers, Fla., on Monday, Dec. 22, 2025. | Brandon Belcher/Special to the News-Press / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

This question is extremely difficult to answer considering the variety of external factors. Who does Illinois land in the transfer portal? Will the Illini add any more international recruits? Does Petrovic stick around?

And from a Coleman-specific perspective, how quickly can he adjust to the size, physicality and athleticism of the next level? The answer for every player is different. On paper, Coleman’s wiry frame needs additional bulk and his reliance on creativity at the rim may make life extremely tough on the interior early on.

Then again, we all said the exact same thing about Wagler – and look how that turned out. So only time can tell with Coleman. But at the high school level, at least, he displayed all the intangibles – unflappability and high IQ, namely – along with the necessary skills (shooting and playmaking) to thrive early in his college career.