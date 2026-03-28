Keaton Wagler vs Bennett Stirtz: Who Has the Edge in Illinois vs Iowa?

Illinois and Iowa will meet with on Saturday (5:09 p.m. CT, TBS and TruTV) with a Final Four berth on the line, and although there are plenty of story lines to watch, the headliner may be the point guard showdown. Keaton Wagler has been the engine for an Illinois team that just grinded past Houston 65-55 , while Bennett Stirtz continues to drive Iowa’s unlikely March surge after a 20-point outing against Nebraska. Illinois already beat the Hawkeyes once this season, but with the stakes now much higher, the battle between the two star guards feels far bigger.

The case for Keaton Wagler

The strongest argument for Wagler in this matchup starts with context more than raw talent. Iowa is a good team and Stirtz is an excellent player, but this is a game in which Wagler should be able to matchup-hunt far more comfortably than he was able to against Houston. The Hawkeyes are not built with the same overwhelming combination of perimeter size, physicality and defensive depth that made every touch a chore for Illinois on Thursday. Against Iowa, Wagler should have a better chance to dictate who is guarding him, drag weaker defenders into actions and get to the spots he actually wants.

Wagler’s size is a major part of that. At 6-foot-6, he can see over the top of help, shoot over smaller guards and punish switches in ways few college guards can. When Illinois gets him into ball screens, he can force Iowa into uncomfortable choices. If the Hawkeyes switch, Wagler can attack a mismatch. If they help, he has the passing vision and timing to spray the ball out and let Illinois’ other weapons feast. That is the biggest reason the matchup tilts his way.

Illinois freshman Keaton Wagler passed his toughest test of the season vs Houston in the Sweet 16.



The 19-year-old, 6'6" PG carefully dissected hedges, knifed through contact to touch paint, knocked down a trio of triples, fought for rebounds, and was terrific defensively.



He… pic.twitter.com/WlBKpL0qaP — Jacob Myers (@League_Him) March 27, 2026

There is also a rhythm element here. Wagler just helped Illinois survive a rumble against Houston, finishing with 13 points and a career-high 12 rebounds in a game that demanded toughness more than shot-making. If he gets a defense Saturday that is even a little less suffocating, there is a real chance the offense opens back up for him in a big way.

The case for Bennett Stirtz

None of that is meant to dismiss Stirtz, because he has been brilliant all season. He is averaging 19.7 points and 4.4 assists, and he just led Iowa into the Elite Eight with a big performance against Nebraska. He is poised, crafty and rarely appears sped up, which is a huge reason Ben McCollum’s team is still dancing.

From DII to the Elite 8, Bennett Stirtz has won on every level 🔥



Stirtz played 40 minutes and finished with 20 points and 4 assists in the win. pic.twitter.com/3Sy9EuBqLN — B/R Hoops (@brhoops) March 27, 2026

The case for Stirtz is pretty simple: He is an engine – probably to an even greater extent than Wagler. He controls pace, makes smart reads and has a knack for delivering big shots when Iowa needs them. Even in the tournament run, he has not always been lights-out from deep, but he has still bent defenses with his decision-making and command. If this game gets tight late, there is no question Iowa will trust him with everything.

Illinois on SI take

This one is less about who the better player is and more about who is walking into the friendlier matchup. Stirtz has been one of the best guards in the country and is the biggest reason Iowa is one win from the Final Four. But this specific game sets up better for Wagler.

Illinois has already shown it can make Stirtz work, and it has a defense that is clicking on all cylinders to throw at him. On the other end, Wagler should get far more room to operate than he saw against Houston, and that's where this game could swing. If he is able to hunt matchups, collapse the defense and score without constantly seeing a second and third body, Illinois’ offense becomes very hard to stop.

So the edge here goes to Wagler. Not because Stirtz isn't good enough, and not because Iowa can't win – but because this matchup gives Illinois more control over the terms of the battle. And in March, that can be everything.