How Keaton Wagler Transformed Into Illinois' Leading Rebounder Against Houston

Occasionally – and, perhaps, more often in the NCAA Tournament – a player gets a notion and performs well over his head.



In Keaton Wagler 's case, in Illinois' Sweet 16 matchup against Houston on Thursday, he took that task literally.

Wagler, Illinois' freshman leading scorer and assist man, has dazzled all season with the ball in his hands as the tip of the Illini's potent offensive spear. But against the Cougars, he took something his coach said to heart, and he decided to make it his personal mission to double down on acquiring that ball.

Keaton Wagler heeds Brad Underwood's call to (glass) action

Wagler has been one of Illinois' better rebounders all season, averaging 4.9 boards – third on the team – going into Thursday's game. At 6-foot-6, and as a high-usage downhill player who often jump-stops and maintains position under the rim on his drives, it stands to reason that he's going to grab a few extra rebounds (including some of his own misses).

Still, Wagler is a perimeter player, a point guard – and a 185-pounds-sopping-wet point guard, at that. For him to pull down a dozen boards against one of the most voraciously physical teams in college basketball, something must have gotten into him.

"He's a great listener," Illini coach Brad Underwood said of Wagler. "We talked for a week about this with our guys. We knew that [Chris] Cenac and Joseph [Tugler], they back-tap a lot of balls. They're elite at it. So our bigs were going to have to hit bodies – but our guards were going to have to come clean it up. So we needed a big, big rebounding game from our guards. And, you know, I thought Keaton just takes everything to heart. And he's had some big rebounding games this year, but to do this in this moment ... you guys got to understand what a joy it is to coach him."

Underwood said he spoke to his players "ad nauseum" about the importance of winning the battle of the boards against Houston, and the Illini delivered: 43-34. Wagler accounted for more than a quarter of that total, including three offensive rebounds.

"That's definitely like the biggest key for us, is offensive rebounding," Wagler said. "When we offensive rebound and we get second, third shots, we're usually going to score."

Houston guards Emanuel Sharp and Milos Uzan agreed in the aftermath. "We just didn't grab enough," Sharp said. "We didn't defensive rebound well enough. How many rebounds did Wagler have ... yeah, 12 rebounds. That's crazy. Yeah, we need to do better on the boards."



Said Uzan: "Yeah, that's what hurt us. Defensive rebounding from the guards."

Wagler finished with only 13 points, easily below his scoring average entering Thursday's game (17.8). But one of the most underrated parts of his game is how willing and able he is to take advantage of what opponents give him. Wagler's wrap-around bounce passes out of traps, skip passes and vision helped prevent Houston from feasting on turnovers and transition buckets, while kick-starting Illinois' offensive ball movement.

Illinois freshman Keaton Wagler passed his toughest test of the season vs Houston in the Sweet 16.



The 19-year-old, 6'6" PG carefully dissected hedges, knifed through contact to touch paint, knocked down a trio of triples, fought for rebounds, and was terrific defensively.



He… pic.twitter.com/WlBKpL0qaP — Jacob Myers (@League_Him) March 27, 2026

"I just try to come in here and do what my teammates need me to do to win the game,' Wagler said. "If that's score the ball, then I'll try to score the ball. If that's to get the ball out of my hands, like it was tonight, and let my other teammates make plays, I'll do that. And then, you know, coaches were telling us before the games, like, it's gonna be a guard game to get rebounds, like, we need 10-plus out of the guards. And so I took that challenge on. I went in there, tried to play as tough as I could, not let them get any second-chance rebounds. So I went in there, tried to get every rebound I could."