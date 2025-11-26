KenPom and Bart Torvik Are Higher on One Team Ahead of Illinois vs. UConn
Illinois and UConn fans have quite the two-day stretch coming up: first, a Thanksgiving feast on Thursday, and then a top-15 clash – an event that will surely wake college basketball fans from their tryptophan-induced slumber Friday morning.
We’ve already shared (some of) our opinions and thoughts on this Black Friday clash set in Madison Square Garden (11:30 a.m. CT, FOX), but what about the objective metrics? ESPN’s matchup predictor has made its pick, but what can we learn from the NCAA Tournament Selection Committee’s favorite pair of analytical tools in KenPom and Bart Torvik? Let’s take a look:
Editor’s note: All data current as of Wednesday morning
Using the metrics to compare Illinois and UConn
Illinois’ resume in KenPom at a glance
Overall: 13th
Offense: eighth
Defense: 19th
UConn’s resume in KenPom at a glance
Overall: 15th
Offense: 11th
Defense: 13th
Comparing Illinois and UConn in KenPom
Most notably, what jumps out is the Illini having a higher-rated offense than the Huskies, even just by a slight margin. It’s a prime example of the oft-overlooked fact that teams can score in different ways. UConn’s unselfish, movement-based offense is a breath of fresh air for every hoops junkie, the sort of stuff that makes you think, “That is exactly what Dr. James Naismith had in mind."
Meanwhile, Illinois’ comparitively boring, back-to-the-basket, clear-out-an-area offense – dubbed “Booty Ball” – is the pinnacle of offensive stagnancy. Yet it works. The Illini’s attack is based on creating mismatches and then isolating a player to take advantage of said mismatch. And with the gifted decision makers and scorers on Illinois' roster, it tends to work – a notion that the numbers back up.
The other eye-catching piece of information from KenPom is the pace disparity: UConn’s adjusted tempo is just No. 305, while Illinois’ is No. 100. The Illini have already seen teams on both ends of the spectrum (Alabama is No. 7 and Texas Tech is No. 242), and it’ll be interesting to see how Underwood and his unit adjusts.
Illinois in Bart Torvik
Overall: No. 6
Offense: No. 5
Defense: No. 16
UConn in Bart Torvik
Overall: No. 10
Offense: No. 11
Defense: No. 15
Comparing the two squads
Bart Torvik paints both teams in a slightly better light than KenPom, but the overall theme is relatively similar, looking specifically at offense and defense. But a key takeaway that jumps off the page is the glass. Illinois’ rebounding percentage is top 15 on both offense and defense, while UConn’s offensive rebounding ranks just 124th in the country (and No. 52 on the defensive glass). Expect the rebounding battle to perhaps be the difference-maker in this contest featuring two otherwise evenly matched teams across the board.