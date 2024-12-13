Key Matchup: Illinois vs. Tennessee – the Battle of the Backcourts
Illinois has become accustomed this season to stepping onto the court in nearly every game – if not all of them – as the side with the most talented backcourt.
But when the Illini (7-2, 1-1 Big Ten) welcome No. 1 Tennessee (9-0) onto the floor of the State Farm Center in Champaign on Saturday (4:30 p.m. CT, on FOX), their guards will have definitely met their match.
The Volunteers not only have yet to lose but have largely gone unchallenged. They have knocked off all of their first nine opponents by double digits, spearheaded by the superb play of guards Zakai Ziegler and Chaz Lanier.
Meanwhile, the Illini have been a Top 25 bubble team throughout the early stages of the season and are coming off an 86-80 home victory over No. 20 Wisconsin. For that, they owe plenty of thanks to the play of the dynamic backcourt duo of Kylan Boswell and Kasparas Jakucionis.
And while there will be other intriguing matchups elsewhere on the floor – hello, Tomislav Ivisic and Igor Milicic Jr. – Saturday's outcome will hinge largely on which squad wins the mighty battle of the backcourts.
Let’s take a deep dive into both sets of starting guards:
Tennessee
Chaz Lanier per game: 19.1 points, 2.7 rebounds (3.9 3-pointers on 48.6 percent shooting)
Zakai Zeigler per game: 12.1 points, 3.2 rebounds, 8.1 assists, 2.0 steals
The Volunteers have a legitimate argument for the best backcourt in the country. Zeigler, currently ranked No. 5 among all of college basketball's assist leaders, is an elite table-setter. Mix in his quick hands and next-level anticipation on the other end and it’s clear why he’s one of the most impactful two-way guards in the country. Pairing him with Lanier, a deadeye marksman from long distance, the Volunteers' starting guard tandem is essentially a cheat code.
Illinois
Kasparas Jakucionis per game: 15.4 points, 6.4 rebounds, 6.0 assists
Kylan Boswell per game: 10.1 points, 3.8 rebounds, 3.7 assists
For the Illini, Jakucionis is a passing savant at the point who also possesses incredible shot-making ability and excellent positional size (6-foot-6). Alongside him is Boswell, a seasoned vet who has shut down multiple offensive stars (holding Alabama's Mark Sears scoreless and Arkansas' Boogie Fland to eight points on 2-for-12 shooting). On the other end, Boswell can initiate the offense and get his own bucket from deep or at the rim.
Expect the individual matchups to be Boswell vs. Ziegler and Jakucionis vs. Lanier, the latter of which seems likely to bring a fireworks display of three-point shooting.
For the Illini to pull off the upset, they’ll need Boswell to slow Ziegler – not only holding down his scoring but especially preventing him from initiating the Vols’ offense with any consistency – while Jakucionis regularly runs Lanier off the line.
For Tennessee, don’t be surprised if Ziegler matches up with Jakucionis at times and uses his 5-foot-9 frame to get under the bigger guard and attack his handle, which can get loose at times.