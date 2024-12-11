Illinois Basketball Report Card: Grades vs. Wisconsin (Game 9)
That noise you heard coming from the State Farm Center locker room in Champaign after Tuesday's game was less a barbaric yawp and more a sigh of relief after Illinois (7-2, 1-1 Big Ten) slipped away with its first conference win in a squeaker over No. 20 Wisconsin (8-3, 0-2).
They can't all be blowouts, so the Illini will settle for a win – especially one that saw them handle their business and respond to an internal challenge from coach Brad Underwood in a resume-building performance that will help influence the NCAA Tournament committee in March.
In the meantime, it's our sworn duty to analyze the individual performances – both good and less than good – on the Illini side and make our own judgments, even if the grades that follow represent player outputs from a single game across a long and complex season.
Tre White: A-
White came through with his best performance of the season – and not a moment too soon. The Illini needed a marksman, an enforcer and a stopper, and White offered a package deal. He shot 6-for-8 (from the field), 2-for-3 (from distance) and 9-for-10 (from the free-throw line) to score a season-high 23 points, and added eight rebounds (including four offensive boards) and helped put the wraps on Badgers guard John Tonje. White's four turnovers are barely worth a mention.
Kasparas Jakucionis: A-
The recent tear for Jakucionis continued against Wisconsin as he scored a game-high 24 points – his fourth consecutive game with 20 or more. He shot it effectively, even on his increasingly customary stepback jumpers (4-for-8 on 3-pointers) and added six rebounds and five assists. He was by no means perfect on defense, but he gave great effort in recovering and put his length to good use in closing out on shooters.
Kylan Boswell: A-
Along with White, Boswell bodied Tonje and harrowed other Badgers (two steals) on one end, while scoring 19 and leading the Illini with six assists – perhaps his best offensive showing of the season. If Boswell isn't Illinois' best two-way player (that distinction may belong to Tomislav Ivisic), he is its most valuable. Whenever he's got it going, the Illini are in good hands.
Tomislav Ivisic: B
Foul trouble and an off shooting night (4-for-12 from the field) prevented Ivisic from making his usual mark, but a nine-point, 11-rebound effort registering as a rough night speaks volumes about the Illini big man. Ivisic won't usually miss a bunch of bunnies or open 3s as he did against the Badgers, but his rebounding, defensive presence and court-stretching range make him an asset even when he isn't hitting.
Morez Johnson Jr.: C+
Johnson was held scoreless for the first time this season, going 0-for-3 from the floor. Even his rebounding rate was down just a tick (four in 13 minutes), though his size, mobility and awareness on defense were clear advantages against a Badgers offense that had been off to a scorching start this season.
Will Riley: C-
Riley is in figure-it-out mode, having been held to five points in two of his past three games – during which he has shot an abysmal 1-for-13 from 3-point range (including 0-for-2 in 15 minutes Tuesday). Even that, however, may be a sign of progress as Riley learns not to heedlessly shoot the Illini out of games on those nights he isn't feeling it.
Dra Gibbs-Lawhorn: C-
Gibbs-Lawhorn is in a tough spot as the sort of player who could be a starter or an excellent spark plug off the bench for most Division I clubs. There is simply too much duplicative scoring talent – and far more size – around him with the Illini, which makes it tough for him to consistently deliver more than the two points (1-for-4 shooting) in 12 minutes he posted against UW.
Ben Humrichous: C-
After scoring at least 10 points in each of his first four games for Illinois, Humrichous hasn't cracked double figures in five games since. He is just 6-for-24 (25.0 percent) from 3-point range in his past four games – including 1-for-5 on Tuesday – which is troublesome for a specialist averaging 27.9 minutes and providing so little elsewhere.