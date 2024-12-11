Illinois Basketball Climbs Higher in Latest KenPom Rankings
A little over a month into the season, Illinois is sitting at 7-2 (1-1 Big Ten), with wins over two teams ranked in the AP Top 25 at the time of their meeting and one loss to an unranked club. It's fair to ask at this point:
Just how good are these Illini?
After bouncing in and out of the AP rankings, Illinois dropped to its lowest point of the season (10th among others receiving votes) following Friday night’s overtime loss at Northwestern. But that's just one (highly subjective) aggregated opinion.
At the same time, the Illini are well-respected by the metrics that the NCAA Tournament committee uses to make its decisions in March, clocking in at 11th in the NET rankings and 15th according to KenPom.
As a disclaimer, it’s always important to note that we're still in early December, so the supposed "catch-all" advanced metrics don’t always accomplish what their name implies, given that there simply isn’t enough data to work with yet. In fact, the NET rankings are built in such a way as to ensure their accuracy only on Selection Sunday.
KenPom, on the other hand, uses box score data and play-by-play information to calculate team offensive efficiency and defensive efficiency, while remaining cognizant of strength of schedule, to create its rankings. That makes the KenPom rankings arguably the most meaningful and trustworthy metric at this stage of the season.
And after landing at 23rd in KenPom’s preseason rankings – take that for what you will – the Illini have to feel encouraged after making such a climb through nine games, especially given their two losses.
Surprisingly, Illinois’ defensive efficiency rating (points allowed per 100 possessions adjusted for opponent) ranks 17th in the country, slightly higher than its offensive efficiency rating (points scored per 100 possessions adjusted for opponent), which ranks No. 25 – a number that has likely been hindered by the Illini’s recent shooting slump and poor percentages.
Yes, it's still early December, with a boatload of ball still left to be played, but KenPom seemingly has high hopes for the Illini, ranked one behind No. 14 UCLA for the second-best mark in the Big Ten.
And with AP No. 1 Tennessee (ranked No. 2 by KenPom) up next, Illinois has a great opportunity to climb in both the KenPom rankings and AP poll – and strengthen its case for the committee come March.