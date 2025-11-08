Illinois' Kylan Boswell Makes Bold Statement on Freshmen Teammates
On a night when veteran guard Kylan Boswell stole the show, Illinois’ star freshman duo still quietly put together yet another pair of encouraging showings. And Boswell, who scored a career-high 31 points and snagged 10 rebounds, didn’t let his individual performance take away from the work of Keaton Wagler and David Mirkovic.
Kylan Boswell has high praise for Keaton Wagler and David Mirkovic
“They’re the best freshmen I’ve seen in a long time." said Boswell (who played with two one-and-done freshmen a year ago in Kasparas Jakucionis and Will Riley) following Illinois’ 113-70 win over Florida Gulf Coast on Friday. "When I was thinking about my younger self, I did not have the type of confidence that they got. And I’m glad they came here just accepting of our teaching – coach [Brad] Underwood’s philosophies and the way he coaches. I think that’s why they’re kind of flourishing as a unit.
“I think day in and day out, they’re working and they continue to get better each day. Just trying to push them to be the best version of themselves.”
Wagler has been starting and handling playmaking duties alongside Boswell in the absence of Mihailo Petrovic – and he certainly hasn’t looked out of place. On Friday, Wagler scored 22 points, had seven rebounds and dished out three assists while playing turnover-free 28 minutes.
He appeared comfortable and in control, hitting a triple, probing in the lane and consistently making the right play. And as Underwood always wants his players to do, Wagler found himself at the free-throw line quite a bit, earning seven attempts and knocking down all of them.
Meanwhile, Mirkovic continued his exceptional play, going for 17 points and 11 rebounds on what felt like an “off night” for the dominant 6-foot-9 forward.
“I wish I could take credit for it, but I can’t,” said Underwood on what has allowed Wagler and Mirkovic to thrive so quickly. "I think it’s their upbringing. I think it’s the coaching they’ve had throughout."
Through just two games, both Wagler and Mirkovic have stunning averages for freshmen. Wagler is averaging 20.0 points, 6.5 rebounds and 3.5 assists, while Mirkovic is putting up 18.0 points and 12.5 rebounds.
“It’s a basketball feel and sense that sometimes you’re born with," Underwood said. "But they’re very much mature beyond their years. And their pace is so – I’m not going to say lethargic – but it’s just because it’s the right pace. They don’t get sped up. That’s very unusual for freshmen. And they both have great body control and they both have incredible vision.”