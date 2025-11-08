What Illinois Showed in Its Win Over Florida Gulf Coast: Three Quick Takeaways
No. 17 Illinois (2-0) coasted to a second-straight blowout win, knocking off Florida Gulf Coast (1-1) 113-70. The Illini looked excellent on offense yet again, while their defense was equally as exceptional.
They held the Eagles to just 32.9 percent shooting, while Brad Underwood’s club shot 55.4 percent on the other end. Here are three instant observations from the win:
Three observations from Illinois vs. Florida Gulf Coast
Kylan Boswell is a bonafide two-way star
We’ve known since the first time Kylan Boswell suited up in Champaign – and even during his Arizona days – that he could control the game with his defense. And although he was also an impact player offensively in 2024-25, Boswell is clearly at a different level this year.
He had a quiet ten points in the season opener against Jackson State and knocked down a pair of triples, while ensuring he got his teammates involved (game-high five assists), but, on Friday, Boswell called his own number.
Boswell poured in a career-high 31 points (and added ten boards, for good measure), showing off his full offensive arsenal. Step-back triples, catch-and-shoot threes, attacking the basket, hitting the offensive glass – you name it.
He hit four shots from long range and went 11-for-13 from the free-throw line. If Boswell is able to match his downhill ability and knack for drawing whistles with consistent production from deep, he immediately becomes an All-Big Ten first-team candidate.
Zvonimir Ivisic is the interior defensive presence Illinois has been searching for
Now this is by no means a jab at Tomislav Ivisic – who is a sound, fundamental defender in the paint – but the Illini haven’t had the kind of defensive big that instills fear into opponents for quite some time. But now they do.
Zvonimir Ivisic doesn’t just have the size and instincts, but he has the patience and IQ that allows him to be arguably the best rim-protector in the country.
He finished the Florida Gulf Coast outing with seven blocks. By the second half, the Eagles weren’t even interested in putting up shots in Ivisic’s paint.
Whether he can be as impactful against a worthy opponent, we’ll find out on Tuesday. Not only is No. 10 Texas Tech coming to town, but its star player – forward JT Toppin – does much of his work on the interior.
It will take some time for Andrej Stojakovic to get acclimated
After battling a knee injury over the past couple of months and still not having had a full practice, Andrej Stojakovic finally made his long-awaited Illini debut – and it wasn’t great.
In his time on the floor, Illinois was clearly a bit out of sorts on both ends. The ball stuck more, there was more isolation, and the offense as a whole was stagnant. Defensively, he was solid on the ball, but a touch behind when rotating.
Considering he hasn’t been 100 percent for a few months – and likely still isn’t – there was no expectation of Stojakovic taking the floor and fitting in seamlessly. Nevertheless, he managed nine points, five rebounds, and three assists in limited minutes.
But he still needs time, and loads of practice and in-game reps, before he’ll be fully up to speed. But, unfortunately, the Illini don’t have a freebie coming up.
In a perfect world for the Illini, Stojakovic is able to get a few full practices in before they take on the Red Raiders. If not, both Stojakovic and Illinois may have quite the uphill climb on Tuesday night against Texas Tech.