Are We Undervaluing the Impact of Illinois Basketball's Kylan Boswell?

Illinois at SI has drilled home this point all season long: Few college basketball teams, if any, boast the offensive firepower and balance that the Illini does. Currently, four players average at least 13 points per game, led by freshman guard Keaton Wagler’s 15.4.

There’s also Andrej Stojakovic , whose one-on-one abilities and overall scoring prowess has been discussed at length, at 14.5 points; along with Wagler’s freshman running mate, David Mirkovic , a forward scoring 13.1 points per game.

Why we may be overlooking the colossal impact of Illinois' Kylan Boswell

Illinois basketball's Kylan Boswell (4) during the game against Penn State inside The Palestra on Jan. 3, 2026. | Taj Falconer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Somehow forgotten in the mix of it all is guard Kylan Boswell , a senior who is typically lauded for his defensive ability. Yet it’s his skill and craftiness on the other end – he is averaging 14.9 points – that has proven to be an equally potent weapon in the Illini’s arsenal.

Although that raw number stands well enough on its own, it’s Boswell’s efficiency that truly shines. Shooting 57.0 percent on two-pointers, despite being listed at 6-foot-2 (and a generous 6-foot-2, if we're being honest) and operating as an almost purely below-the-rim athlete ( key word: almost ), that conversion rate is simply remarkable.

Few guards have such a knack for using their change of pace and frame – there may not be a stronger player in college basketball, inch for inch and pound for pound, than Boswell – to get past defenders before bouncing them or blocking them off to finish (often through contact).

Add a variety of flip shots and floaters – which Boswell put up in spades against Penn State on Saturday night – and he has quite the well-rounded scoring package at the rim.

But that’s all been well-established. Last year, he shot 56.7 percent on twos, while connecting on 3.0 per game (hitting 3.2 per game this year). It’s his growth from long-distance that has truly been a game-changer, both for himself and the Illini.

No guards have been more efficient scoring inside the arc off ball screens than Kylan Boswell, Tamin Lipsey



KB so good at IDing gaps/space and hitting them with timely bursts or change of direction. Looks in total control. TL with dangerous 1-2 punch of speed and touch at rim pic.twitter.com/gtGeEvt0Sh — Jonathan Wasserman (@NBADraftWass) December 11, 2025

Shooting a healthy 33.3 percent from deep (after connecting on just 24.5 percent a year ago), Boswell isn’t just scoring more points based on improved efficiency – he is now a gravity-pulling presence, one who creates more driving lanes for himself and others.

As if that isn’t enough, he’s dishing out 3.1 assists per game, serving as an excellent secondary playmaker to Wagler, while committing just 1.3 turnovers per game.

Boswell typically plays within the flow of the offense, rarely forcing much – his go-to step-back three is sometimes a questionable shot – and rarely taking anything off the table while serving as an excellent creator for the Illini.

Boswell plays with a poise that can only be achieved through years of experience and loads of in-game, high-leverage reps. He has been in more big games than most college players, and he's as unflappable as any you'll find. Boswell's presence is calming and contagious, ensuring the Illini offense stays under control and everyone plays within themselves.

He also just so happens to add an incredible 4.2 rebounds per game while serving as the focal point of Illinois’ defensive attack on the perimeter. With all that in mind, his increased offensive usage has possibly been a detriment to his energy on the other end.

Boswell, clearly a bit worn out physically and mentally from the offensive burden he now carries, hasn't been quite as effective an on-ball defender this season and has been more prone to lackadaisical mistakes off the ball. The advanced numbers support the eye test (Boswell’s defensive box plus/minus has dropped from 3.5 in 2024-25 to 2.6 in 2025-26), but he remains a plus positive force on that end.

And if a slight step backwards on defense is the price to pay for Boswell’s offensive brilliance, it’s one the Illini are certainly willing to pay.